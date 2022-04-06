Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses

Abbott said he’s responding to the Biden administration announcement that it will lift a pandemic-era emergency health order that allowed immigration authorities to turn away migrants at the border, even those seeking asylum.

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 3:33 pm

click to enlarge Asylum seekers disembark a bus in front of the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen on Aug. 1, 2021. - TEXAS TRIBUNE / SOPHIE PARK
Texas Tribune / Sophie Park
Asylum seekers disembark a bus in front of the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen on Aug. 1, 2021.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that Texas will provide charter buses to border communities so migrants can be sent to Washington, D.C. where the Biden administration can better deal with them.

Abbott's announcement is in response to the administration's decision last month to roll back a pandemic-era emergency health order known as Title 42 that allowed immigration authorities to turn away migrants at the border, even those seeking asylum. That order, which was put in place during former President Donald Trump’s administration, has allowed immigration authorities to manage the sometimes overwhelming number of migrants trying to enter the country.

Without it, federal officials say, they expect to draw thousands more migrants to the Southwestern border every day in addition to the already large numbers of people trying to enter from Latin America and other places across the globe.

In the midst of a reelection push, Abbott, a Republican, has made border security a top priority. Last March, he sent National Guard troops and Department of Public Safety troopers to the border to curb illegal immigration into the state in an effort dubbed Operation Lone Star.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home

A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home

A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home

A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

