Gov. Greg Abbott's focus on culture-war issues hurting the Texas economy, critics say

CNBC on Tuesday unveiled its annual list of the best states for business, and for the first time since the report's 2007 launch, the Lone Star state isn't among the top five.
This year, Texas came in at No. 6. In contrast, it took the No. 1 slot in 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2018.
The state remains an economic behemoth with high marks for its workforce, innovation and access to capital, according to CNBC's report. However, the cable news outlet blamed the state's piss-poor quality of life for dragging it down in the rankings.
In that metric, Texas was dead last due its abysmal clinical healthcare, rise in violent crime and legislative attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, CNBC wrote.
Understandably, Abbott's critics pounced.
"The reasons [for the drop in ranking]? Our crumbling infrastructure, shaky electric grid, high cost of living, and — you guessed it — our woefully inadequate public education funding," the Texas Democratic Party wrote in a press release referencing the report.
Meanwhile, former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke shared the report on Twitter and unloaded on the state's Republican leadership with both barrels.
"Wait — you mean that if you let the grid fail because you're too busy looking out for your fat cat energy donors to care... you don't pay teachers enough and viciously attack LGBTQ Texans... you prioritize right wing ideology over basic competence — there are consequences?" quipped O'Rourke, a former El Paso congressman who lost to Abbott in 2022.
Indeed, Abbott's signing of seven bills attacking the rights of the LGBTQ+ community this session is making people think twice about moving to — or remaining in — Texas, critics charge. One of those bills, Senate Bill 14 — broadly opposed by the mainstream medical community along with civil-rights groups — would ban doctors from providing gender-affirming care to minors.
Wait — you mean that if you let the grid fail because you’re too busy looking out for your fat cat energy donors to care… you don’t pay teachers enough and viciously attack LGBTQ Texans… you prioritize right wing ideology over basic competence — there are consequences?? https://t.co/02s6UiVXzc— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 11, 2023
Emmett Schelling, executive director of the Transgender Education Network of Texas, warned during a Thursday press conference that skilled workers are already fleeing the state as a result of SB 14.
"Multigenerational Texans are being destroyed and uprooted simply because parents are trying to protect their kids and their families," Schelling said. "Texans are strong, proud people. We do not want to leave our home, and when faced with the reality of harm to their children or staying in a place that they've been for generations, they have to leave. Right now, what we're seeing is a deep disservice to the state of Texas, and it will absolutely hurt every single Texan."
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed