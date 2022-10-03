H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store

After running a pilot program in July, the San Antonio-based grocery chain has formally launched its new “Fast Scan” technology at the H-E-B Plus! at 17460 I-35 in Schertz, MySA reports.
H-E-B’s new process is a bit like self-checkout but more high-tech, according to MySA.
First, shoppers scan a QR code located on their cart or basket before they begin shopping. While shopping, H-E-B customers will scan each food item before placing it in the basket — as opposed to scanning the item at checkout.
Once customers are done with their shopping trip, they will proceed to the “Fast Scan” checkout area to weigh the items in the basket, the news site reports. If the weight of the items matches what the shopper scanned, they're good to go, as shown in a video during the trial phase earlier this year by TikTok user @trulytrina.210.
If not, you’ll be escorted to H-E-B jail — or something like that.
@trulytrina.210 Replying to @deanna.koelzer Here y'all go! #heb #myheb #schertztx #fastscan #nowopen #texas #shoppingexperience #heboftx #3009 #newtech #hebplus ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
“At H-E-B, we continue to evaluate and utilize innovative technologies in all parts of our business,” the company said in a statement to MySA. “At this time, this checkout option is part of a limited pilot program.”
