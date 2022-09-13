H-E-B shoppers can now bank where they shop for groceries via the chain's new debit card

H-E-B's new debit card acts more like a savings account than other traditional store-branded debit cards, company officials said.

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 11:37 am

Shoppers can earn 5% cash back on all H-E-B branded items. - Wikipedia Commons / WhisperToMe
Wikipedia Commons / WhisperToMe
Shoppers can earn 5% cash back on all H-E-B branded items.

H-E-B customers can now do their banking where they shop for groceries.

The San Antonio-based grocery giant this week introduced a new debit card that lets shoppers earn 5% cash back on qualifying items while having their own spending and savings account.
The card's 5% cash back feature applies to H-E-B-branded products, including Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future H-E-B and others, according to company officials.

"At H-E-B, we're always looking to provide Texans more ways to save," H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing Ashwin Nathan said in a statement. "With the H-E-B debit card, customers can have a more rewarding shopping experience that allows them to keep more money in their pockets while enjoying valuable benefits and perks."

The H-E-B debit card acts more like a bank account than reloadable cards available from other retail brands, officials also said.  Account holders can access direct-deposit funds two days earlier and will have a 6% annual percentage yield on savings up to $2,000. The account also includes no monthly or overdraft fees.

Shoppers can apply for the new card and link an existing checking or savings account by visiting H-E-B's debit card website. Customers enrollments will kick off Monday, Sept. 12.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

Trending

San Antonio's second-largest school district taps former secret service agent to head security

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Paul Duran protected presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

San Antonio man recovering after he fired into air, accidentally shot himself in the ass

By Michael Karlis

Celebratory gunfire is responsible for 4.6% of all gun deaths and injuries caused by stray bullets, according to a study published by the National Library of Medicine.

Texas teacher fired after she told her class to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'

By Michael Karlis

El Paso high school teacher Amber Parker will be able to appeal the decision.

U.S. Border Patrol deactivates its West Texas Twitter account after it retweets Stephen Miller

By Michael Karlis

In June, CBP came under scrutiny after it was reported that Border Patrol "challenge coins" were being sold that depicted agents on horseback chasing migrants with whips.

Also in News

New TV ad from Greg Abbott edits clip to make it sound like Beto O'Rourke wants to defund police

By Sanford Nowlin

A new ad from Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign splices video to put words in the mouth of his rival.

U.S. Border Patrol deactivates its West Texas Twitter account after it retweets Stephen Miller

By Michael Karlis

In June, CBP came under scrutiny after it was reported that Border Patrol "challenge coins" were being sold that depicted agents on horseback chasing migrants with whips.

Texas and two other states lead the nation in time spent playing video games

By Jake Fortune

Nearly half of Texas gamers say they play daily.

Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

At the Advanced Learning Academy at Euclid in San Antonio, second grade students read while their teacher works individually with students.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us