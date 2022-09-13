H-E-B shoppers can now bank where they shop for groceries via the chain's new debit card

H-E-B customers can now do their banking where they shop for groceries.
The San Antonio-based grocery giant this week introduced a new debit card that lets shoppers earn 5% cash back on qualifying items while having their own spending and savings account.
The card's 5% cash back feature applies to H-E-B-branded products, including Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future H-E-B and others, according to company officials.
Today, we launched @HEB Debit Card, a debit account that gives Texans several ways to save while shopping at our stores, including cash back on eligible H-E-B brand items. Check out H-E-B Newsroom for details on all the perks H-E-B Debit Card offers. https://t.co/WWf87guPau pic.twitter.com/lleBaMmPry— H-E-B Newsroom (@HEBNewsroom) September 12, 2022
"At H-E-B, we're always looking to provide Texans more ways to save," H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing Ashwin Nathan said in a statement. "With the H-E-B debit card, customers can have a more rewarding shopping experience that allows them to keep more money in their pockets while enjoying valuable benefits and perks."
The H-E-B debit card acts more like a bank account than reloadable cards available from other retail brands, officials also said. Account holders can access direct-deposit funds two days earlier and will have a 6% annual percentage yield on savings up to $2,000. The account also includes no monthly or overdraft fees.
Shoppers can apply for the new card and link an existing checking or savings account by visiting H-E-B's debit card website. Customers enrollments will kick off Monday, Sept. 12.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.