Here's everything folks need to know about San Antonio's new water regulations

The new restrictions come after San Antonio residents suffered through the hottest summer on record last year.
Following the city's hottest summer on record, San Antonio City Council on Thursday unanimously adopted five new measures to help conserve water.
The updates include a noncompliance charge for violators, a drought surcharge, new watering times and regulations for drip irrigation and newly installed irrigation systems. Here's a rundown on the change:
Noncompliance charge
Under rules adopted this week, outdoor watering under Stage 2 and Stage 3 drought restrictions will be limited to once per week on designated days, according to a slideshow presented to council
. The new policy states that residents caught violating those restrictions will receive a fine on their monthly San Antonio Water System (SAWS) bill.
This is different from the past, when violators received city citations for violations. According to the presentation, SAWS hopes tacking fines onto customers' bills will help crack down on water wasters.
Drought Surcharge
During Stage 3 restrictions, SAWS will charge residential users that exceed 20,000 gallons monthly will face a surcharge of $10.37 for every additional 1,000 gallons. For reference, the average residence in San Antonio only uses 8,000 gallons monthly, SAWS said in the presentation. The surcharge rule kicks in July 6.
Drip Irrigation
Those who try to skirt drought restrictions by using drip irrigation are also in for a rude awakening under the new rules.
Under this week's changes, drip irrigation is restricted to Monday, Wednesday and Friday if SAWS is under Stage 1 restrictions. Under Stage 2 and Stage 3 restrictions, drip irrigation will be limited to Mondays and Fridays. During Stage 4, it's OK on Fridays only.
Irrigation Inspections
According to the SAWS's presentation, 27% of watering violations last year were at new homes and caused by faultily installed irrigation systems. Indeed, new builds waste more water than older homes on average, SAWS maintains.
To combat that problem, builders must submit irrigation plans to SAWS starting in 2025. By 2026, SAWS will begin conducting on-site inspections on irrigation systems suspected of leaking and wasting water.
Watering Times
Under the new measures, the watering times under Stage 1 drought restrictions are before 10 a.m. and between 9 p.m. and midnight.
Under Stage 2 — San Antonio's current situation — watering times are from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight.
