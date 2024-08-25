Here’s how to survive and thrive while attending college in San Antonio

click to enlarge Shutterstock / peopleimages.com Roughly 100,000 higher-ed students live in San Antonio at any one time.

While San Antonio may not be the first place that comes to mind when you hear the words “higher-ed hub,” the city plays host to more than 100,000 students spread across more than 30 institutions of higher learning at any given time.

Whether you’re a newcomer to college life or a returning student, campus life can present challenges — from managing your time to stretching a budget to balancing school, work and life. To help ease the burden, here are some tips to making the most of college life in the Alamo City — and growing and enjoying yourself while doing it.

Embrace local culture, music and art



Sure, it’s great to see concerts by top recording artists, touring gallery exhibitions and big events everyone will be talking about, but college makes for a great time to familiarize yourself with a city’s homegrown cultural scene. Door prices are low for catching local and regional bands, for example, and many locally organized arts events are free. Familiarize yourself with San Antonio while taking in amazing entertainment on a student budget. Who knows, you may just find a favorite band, comedian or drag performer before they break out to much bigger things.

Know the nightlife hubs

San Antonio has at least several destination-worthy concentrations of bars and nightlife: the North St. Mary’s Strip and St. Paul Square, both located near downtown, offer an array of music venues, bars and restaurants. Meanwhile, the Main Strip just north of downtown is the city’s concentration of LGBTQ+ nightlife options. Bike, walk or Uber your way down to one, both or all three to explore what they have to offer. They’re walkable and have lots of options for drinking, dining and entertainment. Ask around to find other popular hangouts within walking distance of your own campus.

Use your student discount

Your student ID unlocks savings at lots of places around town, from movie theaters to chain restaurants to locally owned businesses near your campus. Online services such as YouTube and Apple Music also offer discounts for students, so dig deep on websites to see what you qualify for. Even if you don’t see a sign announcing that a place has a student discount, don’t be afraid to ask. After all, even if you shave as little as 5% off a purchase, those nickels and dimes add up over time. Don’t forget both the San Antonio Museum of Art and the McNay Art Museum also offer student discounts, so check their websites for details.

Stay fit and avoid the ‘freshman 15’

Between all that studying, exploring and partying, don’t forget to take care of yourself. There’s a reason many folks pile on pounds their first year of college. Take advantage of free recreational spaces and amenities on your campus to stay fit while skipping that pricey gym membership. Intramural sports teams at your school also offer a way to meet new friends while staying in shape. Also, visit sa.gov/directory/departments/parks to learn about free city amenities, including parks, pools, hiking and natural areas, all of which can help you stay active.

Explore campus health services

Stress can pile up at college, putting strain on your mental and physical health. Know what clinics and health resources are available on your campus for free or little cost. For many issues, a visit to the campus clinic beats a pricey trip to the minor emergency clinic. Some schools even have on-site pharmacies connected to their health services so you can pick up meds on your walk to class. Most campuses also have counseling services or can help connect you with mental health professionals should you need one. Also look for resources such as LGBTQ+ ally organizations at your school.

Explore your new city

There’s a good chance a well-meaning parent or relative warned you about the dangers of living in a big city before you headed to college. Staying safe in an urban area is important, but don’t be afraid to explore areas outside the orbit of your campus — especially ones that can provide culture, enlightenment and relaxation for free or little cost. Get to know the Southtown neighborhood by going to a First Friday art walk, explore the South Side’s San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, attend an event at the West Side’s Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center and take in some amazing music at the East Side’s Carver Community Cultural Center.

Find a study escape

For all the fun college affords, you — or your parents — are shelling out big bucks for an education. Your education should take top priority, and finding study time with a minimum of distractions is vital. Find a place on campus where you can hit the books without the lure of drama or the constant fear of being pulled into activities with friends. If you need to find that refuge off-campus, look for a public library, a quiet coffee shop or another spot where you’re unlikely to see people you know.

Get organized for the win

College is the first time many of us have to juggle so many things at once. Between meeting new friends, taking in the wonders of a new city and working a campus job, it can be easy to forget upcoming assignments, tests and reading assignments. Your professors won’t hold your hand through the process, and your mom’s not here to pin a note on your shirt. Buy a wall calendar, a desk calendar, use an online scheduler, write stuff on your hand — do whatever it takes to make sure you’re effectively using your time and staying up with assignments. If you have all that on track, it leaves more time for fun.