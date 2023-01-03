High-profile civil rights lawyer Ben Crump now working on yet another Central Texas police shooting case

Wikimedia Commons / Lorie Shaull
Crump said in a Washington Post interview that he only takes on cases that "shock the conscience" of the American people.
Top civil rights attorney Ben Crump is now representing the family of Joshua Leon Wright, a 36-year-old man shot last month by a corrections officer inside Seton Hospital in Kyle, the Express-News reports
.
Crump also represents Emily Proulx
, the girlfriend of Erik Cantu, the unarmed San Antonio teen shot in October
by a now-former SAPD officer in a McDonald's parking lot. The Atlanta-based attorney rose to national prominence during the Black Lives Matter groundswell through work for the families of George Floyd and Trayvon Martin.
During a Monday press conference in San Marcos, Crump and fellow attorney Chevo Pastrano maintained that Wright, whose legs were shackled, was shot multiple times by an unnamed Hays County officer after he attempted escape, according to the daily.
The lawyers and Wright's family are demanding the release of body-cam footage of the Dec. 13 incident.
“There is no reasonable explanation why a man in shackles should be fired upon even once,” Pastrano said, according to the Express-News.
Wright was in custody after being charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bail jumping and an array of other charges, the paper reports, citing Hays County records.
