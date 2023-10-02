Historic downtown San Antonio bridges to close, undergo repairs for 2 months

San Antonio's downtown drivers should prepare for more road closures over the next two months, according to city officials.



Three historic downtown bridges will undergo repairs this fall, closing off their access to car traffic. However, pedestrians will still be able to cross.



South Presa Street Bridge will close Oct. 2-23, Crockett Street Bridge will close Oct. 24-Nov. 3 and Augusta Street Bridge will close Nov. 3-20. The project's scope includes the removal and replacement of rivets, bolts and other hardware across all three structures.



Areas adjacent the construction will be closed 6 a.m.-noon daily under the South Presa and Crockett bridges, according to the city. Those areas will also be off limits from sunup to sundown daily under the Augusta Bridge.



All street-level businesses will remain accessible, officials said.

