In latest wild twist, Texas Nationalist Movement declares support for breakup of Mexico

A pickup emblazoned with pro-TEXIT insignia is parked outside a Garden Inn in San Antonio ahead of a TNM meeting.
Unable to convince Lone Star State leaders to hold a referendum on seceding from the United States, the Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) has turned its attention south.
TNM President Daniel Miller declared his organization's support for alleged secessionists in North Mexico in a bizarre video shared Tuesday on YouTube. In it, Miller encouraged Northern Mexican states to break off from that nation's federal government in Mexico City.
Miller's argument — or the closest we can figure — appears to be that the border crisis can only be stopped if Texas leaves the United States and Northern Mexican states also break free from their union.
"Our shared border has become a battleground for a crisis that affects both of our lands," Miller said in the five-and-a-half-minute clip. "This has grown to become a national security crisis, a public safety crisis, a public health crisis and a humanitarian crisis unprecedented in our history … . This is why today I am announcing that the Texas Nationalist Movement is offering its full support to this movement in its mission to assert the independence of the northern states of Mexico."
Miller didn't specify which Mexican states are actively seeking independence nor what groups are carrying on this supposed struggle for independence.
Indeed, the Current found no information on substantially sized independence movements operating in Northern Mexico. The TNM didn't immediately respond to the Current's request for further explanation.
Just the same, Miller asserted that if such groups do exist, they can count the TNM's wholehearted support.
"We pledge to provide assistance, expertise and solidarity to our neighbors in their pursuit of a peaceful, democratic and legal pathway to independence," he declared.
The TNM's pledged support for Mexico's breakup comes as the movement gears up for the Texas GOP Conference in San Antonio next month. In a fundraising email sent out in March, TNM organizers said they're sending a "massive number of pro-TEXIT delegates to the convention" to "strike back at the establishment."
Still, the notion of Texas independence lacks broad support — even inside the Lone Star State. A recent poll conducted by UK-based Redfield and Wiltson Strategies and Newsweek found that 67% of likely Texas voters, if given the choice, would remain part of the United States.
Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...