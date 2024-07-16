In San Antonio mayor's race, Altamirano flush with funds, Pelaez running low

click to enlarge
Left to right: LinkedIn / Robert T. Melvin, Michael Karlis, X / @MannyforSA, X / @CourageforSA
Four candidates have officially entered the San Antonio mayoral race, including developer Robert Melvin, Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez and District 9's John Courage.
Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano's San Antonio mayoral campaign raised $112,000 between Jan. 1 and June 30, putting him well ahead of the three other challengers to so far enter the race, according to campaign finance reports
released Monday.
Altamirano, a political outsider, launched his campaign in May at a well-attended Southtown rally. Of the total amount his campaign has pulled in through June 30, $42,000 came from outside donors. Altamirano also donated $20,000 to his own campaign and loaned it another $50,000.
District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez, who announced his candidacy in April via an online video, has raised the next-highest amount of money. As of June 30, Pelaez had raked in $47,000 from donors. However, the attorney's campaign appears to be nearing the need for a cash infusion, reporting only $9,000 cash on hand by the end of the reporting cycle.
By comparison, Altamirano's campaign said it had $60,000 in the bank.
District 9 Councilman John Courage's campaign got off to a rough start after his announcement was nearly derailed by pro-Palestine protesters in January. His campaign reported raising $44,000 between Jan. 1 and June 30, of which $25,000 was a personal loan from the candidate himself.
The campaign of real estate developer Robert Melvin, who officially entered the race July 1, didn't file a campaign finance report.
