SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

In San Antonio mayor's race, Altamirano flush with funds, Pelaez running low

Altamirano's campaign reported having $60,000 in cash as of June 30, while Pelaez's said it only had $9,000 at that point.

By on Tue, Jul 16, 2024 at 12:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Four candidates have officially entered the San Antonio mayoral race, including developer Robert Melvin, Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez and District 9's John Courage. - Left to right: LinkedIn / Robert T. Melvin, Michael Karlis, X / @MannyforSA, X / @CourageforSA
Left to right: LinkedIn / Robert T. Melvin, Michael Karlis, X / @MannyforSA, X / @CourageforSA
Four candidates have officially entered the San Antonio mayoral race, including developer Robert Melvin, Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez and District 9's John Courage.
Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano's San Antonio mayoral campaign raised $112,000 between Jan. 1 and June 30, putting him well ahead of the three other challengers to so far enter the race, according to campaign finance reports released Monday.

Altamirano, a political outsider, launched his campaign in May at a well-attended Southtown rally. Of the total amount his campaign has pulled in through June 30, $42,000 came from outside donors. Altamirano also donated $20,000 to his own campaign and loaned it another $50,000.

District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez, who announced his candidacy in April via an online video, has raised the next-highest amount of money. As of June 30, Pelaez had raked in $47,000 from donors. However, the attorney's campaign appears to be nearing the need for a cash infusion, reporting only $9,000 cash on hand by the end of the reporting cycle.

By comparison, Altamirano's campaign said it had $60,000 in the bank.

District 9 Councilman John Courage's campaign got off to a rough start after his announcement was nearly derailed by pro-Palestine protesters in January. His campaign reported raising $44,000 between Jan. 1 and June 30, of which $25,000 was a personal loan from the candidate himself.

The campaign of real estate developer Robert Melvin, who officially entered the race July 1, didn't file a campaign finance report.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Would-be Trump assassin wore San Antonio-area gun influencer's branded T-shirt during attack

By Michael Karlis

Former President Donald Trump raises his first during CPAC earlier this year.

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy blames 'woke DEI quotas' for Trump assassination attempt

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy holds a press conference Iowa.

San Antonio police officer arrested on terroristic threat charge

By Michael Karlis

Police determined that a tip received Wednesday isn't credible.

UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor's son shielded fellow reporter from gunfire at Trump rally

By Stephanie Koithan

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally. Trump was the target of an assassination attempt over the weekend at a similar rally.

Allred outraises Cruz in latest quarter, but Cruz has more cash on hand

By Isaac Yu, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas.

Texas judge orders sheriff, school district to release Uvalde school shooting records

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was the site of a 2022 shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead, shot by a teenage gunman.

Eagle Pass residents have mixed feelings about sharing their city with the National Guard

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

The state took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass despite city leaders' objections to use it as a staging area for Operation Lone Star.

'They need to fix something quick': Texans without power for days are getting angry

By Dante Motley and Jaden Edison, The Texas Tribune

Seby Godinho and Jack Souza run a convenience store without electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in Oyster Creek on July 9.
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us