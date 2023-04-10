In school-shooting comments, San Antonio Spurs Coach Popovich calls Second Amendment a 'myth'

Popovich's remarks, made before the Spurs' 138-117 win against the Dallas Mavericks.
Popovich began his monologue — posted on Twitter by Dallas Morning News sports reporter Brad Townsend — by citing a quote from Tennessee Sen. Marsha Balckburn following the mass shooting in Nashville two weeks ago, in which she said that her office and other government agencies were "ready to assist."
"In what?" Popovich asked. "They're dead. What are you going to assist with? Cleaning up their brains off the wall? Wiping the blood off the schoolroom floor? What are you going to assist with?"
At the end of what might be his last pregame media availability, Gregg Popovich asked if any of the reporters had brought guns into the arena, then had so e things to say about lack of gun control regulation in Tennessee and, well, everywhere in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/a6DQtAqxMy— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) April 9, 2023
The NBA coach continued, adding that he worries about the safety of his grandchildren when they're dropped off at school.
"Most of you in this room, when we were in school, we worried if Nancy would dance with us on Friday after the football game or something," he said. "That was our anxiety."
The coach's condemnation of lax gun laws came hours before a disgruntled employee walked into the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville on Monday and opened fire, killing at least 4 and injuring 8, according to CNN.
The shooting in Louisville is the nation's second mass shooting in two weeks.
Popovich went on to say that the Second Amendment is a "myth" used by gun lobbyists.
"I mean, that's freedom," Popovich said. "Is it freedom for kids to go to school and try to socialize and try to learn and be scared to death that they might die that day?"
Popovich still hasn't said whether or not he'll retire, meaning that his remarks on Sunday could be among the last press conferences he holds as the Spurs' head coach.
The Spurs edited out Popovich's gun control comments from the press conference video uploaded on the team's official YouTube account.
