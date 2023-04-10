In school-shooting comments, San Antonio Spurs Coach Popovich calls Second Amendment a 'myth'

Popovich's comments about firearms came just hours before a gunman killed at least 4 in a mass shooting in Louisville.

By on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 11:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
Coach Gregg Popovich's comments came during a pre-game press conference in Dallas on Sunday. - Facebook / San Antonio Spurs
Facebook / San Antonio Spurs
Coach Gregg Popovich's comments came during a pre-game press conference in Dallas on Sunday.
San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich called the Second Amendment a "myth" and called for politicians to do more to prevent school shootings during a fiery pre-game press conference in Dallas on Sunday.

Popovich's remarks, made before the Spurs' 138-117 win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Popovich began his monologue — posted on Twitter by Dallas Morning News sports reporter Brad Townsend — by citing a quote from Tennessee Sen. Marsha Balckburn following the mass shooting in Nashville two weeks ago, in which she said that her office and other government agencies were "ready to assist."
"In what?" Popovich asked. "They're dead. What are you going to assist with? Cleaning up their brains off the wall? Wiping the blood off the schoolroom floor? What are you going to assist with?"

The NBA coach continued, adding that he worries about the safety of his grandchildren when they're dropped off at school.

"Most of you in this room, when we were in school, we worried if Nancy would dance with us on Friday after the football game or something," he said. "That was our anxiety."

The coach's condemnation of lax gun laws came hours before a disgruntled employee walked into the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville on Monday and opened fire, killing at least 4 and injuring 8, according to CNN.

The shooting in Louisville is the nation's second mass shooting in two weeks.

Popovich went on to say that the Second Amendment is a "myth" used by gun lobbyists.

"I mean, that's freedom," Popovich said. "Is it freedom for kids to go to school and try to socialize and try to learn and be scared to death that they might die that day?"

Popovich still hasn't said whether or not he'll retire, meaning that his remarks on Sunday could be among the last press conferences he holds as the Spurs' head coach.

The Spurs edited out Popovich's gun control comments from the press conference video uploaded on the team's official YouTube account.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group for people to discuss a recent string of deaths in Austin gained 2,000 additional members over the weekend.

San Antonio residents will have front row seats to a total solar eclipse one year from now

By Michael Karlis

The total solar eclipse will last for about four and a half minuets exactly one year from today.

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's voucher plan would defund Texas' public schools to aid wealthy elites

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's voucher plan would defund Texas' public schools to aid wealthy elites

Viral video captures San Antonio nightclub bouncer body-slamming woman during wild night

By Michael Karlis

The chief of the security company is awaiting for additional surveillance footage before he comments on whether the bouncer's actions were justified.

Also in News

Analysis: Gov. Abbott further fueling division with plan to pardon man who shot BLM protester

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott has shown an eagerness to pander to the fringes of the Republican base, no matter what the larger consequences may be.

Federal judge in Texas suspends FDA approval of abortion pill

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Prevent emergency contraception contains the pregnancy-termination drug mifepristone.

Texas billionaire Harlan Crow treated Justice Clarence Thomas to luxury trips that weren’t disclosed

By Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott and Alex Mierjeski, ProPublica

an 20 years, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been treated to luxury vacations by billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow.

Texas House votes to put major roadblock in front of Gov. Greg Abbott's prized school voucher bill

By Michael Karlis

Despite concerns from fellow state senators about possible fraudulent use of tax payer money and lower test scores, S.B. 8 passed the senate with no amendments.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us