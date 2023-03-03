It sure sucks to be a woman in Texas, study says

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
Women march through the streets of San Antonio last summer to protest the state automatically banning abortion after Roe. v. Wade was overturned.
The Texas economy might be booming, but it sure does suck to be a woman here.
It's not necessary to point to a study to back up that painfully obvious point, especially since the state's abortion ban applies even in cases where a mother's life could be at risk. Just the same, a new study dropped recently, so we might as well share the details.
Texas ranked as the eighth-worst state to be a woman in a recent analysis by online finance blog WalletHub
.
WalletHub ranked the states and the District of Columbia on their women-friendliness by comparing 25 metrics, among them median earnings for female workers, women's access to preventive healthcare and the female homicide rate.
Texas had the seventh-highest rate of women residents without health insurance, according to the study. It's also among the states with the highest percentage of women living in poverty.
While the Lone Star State's rankings were dismal overall, it was above average when it comes to the median earnings for women workers and share of women-owned businesses.
The worst U.S. state for woman is Oklahoma, according to WalletHub. Mississippi and Louisiana came in as the second- and third-worst, respectively.
In contrast, Vermont ranked as the best state for women, followed by New York and Massachusetts, which took the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.
Of the top 10 best states for women, all but one, Vermont, had a Democrat as its governor. In contrast, the top 10 worst states for women, with the exception of Louisiana, had Republican governors. Looking at you, Gov. Greg Abbott.
Although given the GOP's increasing slide into extreme ideology
, that last factoid probably should come as little surprise.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter