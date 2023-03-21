Kendall Batchelor trial postponed due to mountain of evidence submitted by state prosecutors

Courtesy Photo / Kendall County Sheriff's Office Kendall Lauren Batchelor had a BAC of .166 when she struck a sedan driven by David Belter on June 2, according to authorities.

The intoxication manslaughter trial of Kendall Lauren Batchelor, the daughter of former San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor, has been postponed, according to court papers obtained by theThe much-anticipated trial was set to begin in Kendall County next Monday. However, a last-minute continuance order was filed by Batchelor's attorney, Louis D. Martinez, who argued that his office was unprepared due to the mountains of evidence the state has filed against his client.It's now set to begin May 15.Batchelor is accused of driving on the wrong side of the road on State Highway 46 outside of Boerne on June 2 and slamming her Ford F-250 into a Honda Accord driven by 49-year-old David Belter. Belter reportedly died instantly.Batchelor would later register a BAC of .166, testing positive for methamphetamine, cannabinoids and opiates, according to a Department of Public Safety crash report.Belter's parents, John and Jeanette Belter, have since filed a wrongful death suit in Bexar County, seeking $1 million in damages.In his motion to delay the trial, Martinez argued that since the beginning of the year, state prosecutors have filed at least 45 recordings of Batchelor's jail calls that they plan to use as evidence. The motion also notes that the prosecutors have unearthed seven examples of his client's past "bad behavior.""Many of those allegations did not result in criminal charges and Defense Counsel has conferred with the Defense Investigator to fully investigate those allegations and extraneous offenses," Martinez wrote in the March 10 motion. "That investigation has not been completed."Batchelor remains in the Kendall County Jail following several failed attempts to be released on bond.