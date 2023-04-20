Kias and Hyundais among the most stolen cars in San Antonio, SAPD chief says

Hyundais and Kias were the most commonly stolen vehicle in San Antonio between January 2022 and March 2023, according to SAPD.

largest insurers, including Progressive and State Farm, have recently begun refusing to insure them,

.





Hyundai Elantra Ford F Series Kia Optima Hyundai Sonata Dodge Ram Series Kia Soul Chevrolet Silverado Series Kia Forte Kia Rio Kia Sportage

According to McManus' statistics, the following makes and models were stolen most often in San Antonio from January of last year through the present: