Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Kias and Hyundais among the most stolen cars in San Antonio, SAPD chief says

Car thefts are up 59% over the past year, according to the police department.

By on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 4:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hyundais and Kias were the most commonly stolen vehicle in San Antonio between January 2022 and March 2023, according to SAPD. - Shutterstock / Daniel Judzura
Shutterstock / Daniel Judzura
Hyundais and Kias were the most commonly stolen vehicle in San Antonio between January 2022 and March 2023, according to SAPD.
Although San Antonio's overall crime rate is down slightly from a year ago, car thefts — especially those involving Kias and Hyundais — have skyrocketed, Police Chief William McManus told members of city council on Tuesday.

Authorities recorded 4,292 vehicle thefts between January 2022 and March 2023, a 59.14% increase, according to SAPD crime statistics cited by McManus at the meeting of council's public safety committee. An array of factors, including a popular TikTok trend in which young car thieves target Kias and Hyandais, is contributing the problem, the chief explained.

Thefts involving the two Asian manufacturers' vehicles has become such a problem that some of the nation's largest insurers, including Progressive and State Farm, have recently begun refusing to insure them, according to CNN.
According to McManus' statistics, the following makes and models were stolen most often in San Antonio from January of last year through the present:
  1. Hyundai Elantra
  2. Ford F Series
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Hyundai Sonata
  5. Dodge Ram Series
  6. Kia Soul
  7. Chevrolet Silverado Series
  8. Kia Forte
  9. Kia Rio
  10. Kia Sportage
"There's a lot of contributing factors why people are stealing vehicles," McManus said. "One, to take them down to Mexico and sell them. Two, is to commit other crimes."

Although car thefts continue to soar in San Antonio, the overall crime rate dropped around 2%, according to the chief. Even so, homicide, kidnapping and vandalism rose 6.82%, 51.2% and 9.8%, respectively, according to SAPD crime data.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Study names Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like college campuses

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M at College Station is known for students and alumni who revere a collie named Reveille and for traditions that date back over 100 years.

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship explodes minutes after South Texas launch

By Brandon Rodriguez

“Starship just experienced what we call a rapid, unscheduled disassembly,” one commentator said during the test's livestream.

Discovery of another body in Austin's Lady Bird Lake reignites 'Rainey Street Ripper' killer fears

By Michael Karlis

A body was discovered near Longhorn Dam in Austin on Saturday.

Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group for people to discuss a recent string of deaths in Austin gained 2,000 additional members over the weekend.

Also in News

San Antonio State Sen. Roland Gutierrez to challenge Ted Cruz in 2024, newspaper reports

By Michael Karlis

If State Sen. Roland Gutierrez were to run, and win, he'd be the first Democrat to win a state wide election in Texas since 1994.

Study names Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like college campuses

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M at College Station is known for students and alumni who revere a collie named Reveille and for traditions that date back over 100 years.

Assclown Alert: Being investigated for 'inappropriate behavior' with Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton speaks at a 2022 summit hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation.

Texas House committee set to debate firearms bills filed in response to Uvalde shooting

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

Patrons of the SAXET Gun Show look at handguns at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown in February.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us