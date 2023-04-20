Kias and Hyundais among the most stolen cars in San Antonio, SAPD chief says

Authorities recorded 4,292 vehicle thefts between January 2022 and March 2023, a 59.14% increase, according to SAPD crime statistics cited by McManus at the meeting of council's public safety committee. An array of factors, including a popular TikTok trend in which young car thieves target Kias and Hyandais, is contributing the problem, the chief explained.
Thefts involving the two Asian manufacturers' vehicles has become such a problem that some of the nation's largest insurers, including Progressive and State Farm, have recently begun refusing to insure them, according to CNN.
- Hyundai Elantra
- Ford F Series
- Kia Optima
- Hyundai Sonata
- Dodge Ram Series
- Kia Soul
- Chevrolet Silverado Series
- Kia Forte
- Kia Rio
- Kia Sportage
Although car thefts continue to soar in San Antonio, the overall crime rate dropped around 2%, according to the chief. Even so, homicide, kidnapping and vandalism rose 6.82%, 51.2% and 9.8%, respectively, according to SAPD crime data.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter