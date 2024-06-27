WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Kinky Friedman, provocative satirist and one-time gubernatorial candidate, dies at 79

Friedman launched a boisterous campaign for governor in 2006, decades after forming the band Kinky Friedman and The Texas Jewboys.

By on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 at 12:30 pm

click to enlarge Kinky Friedman is shown at his ranch in Medina on Dec. 12, 2013. - Texas Tribune / Todd Wiseman
Texas Tribune / Todd Wiseman
Kinky Friedman is shown at his ranch in Medina on Dec. 12, 2013.
Richard “Kinky” Friedman — the provocative and flamboyant Texas satirist who mounted a spirited campaign for governor in 2006 — has died. He was 79.

Friedman died at his longtime home at Echo Hill Ranch in Medina, his friends Cleve Hattersley said in an interview and Kent Perkins said on social media. He had Parkinson’s disease, Hattersley said.

Friedman ran for governor against Republican incumbent Rick Perry in 2006. Despite a colorful campaign and heavy media attention, Friedman finished fourth in the race. He also ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for agriculture commissioner in 2010 and in 2014.

Friedman was known for his outsized persona, pithy one-liners and signature look: curly hair poking out from beneath a black cowboy hat, cigar in hand.

"He was a communicator. An unusual, but very pointed and poignant communicator," Hattersley said. "He could bring you to tears on stage. He could make you roll on the floor in laughter."

Friedman gained a reputation as a provocateur. In the early 1970s, he formed the satirical country band Kinky Friedman and The Texas Jewboys — which penned songs like “They Ain’t Makin’ Jews Like Jesus Anymore” and “Get Your Biscuits in the Oven and Your Buns in the Bed.” Later, he published novels that often featured a fictionalized version of himself, including Elvis, Jesus and Coca-Cola and Armadillos and Old Lace.

In politics, Friedman staked out unusual positions at the time for someone seeking statewide office in Texas, like legalization of marijuana and casino gambling. He supported same-sex marriage in 2006, long before the Supreme Court legalized it nationally, quipping, “I support gay marriage because I believe they have right to be just as miserable as the rest of us.”

Hattersley said Friedman's irreverence gave voice to more ideas.

"Right now we're in kind of a time in society where word usage is being suppressed, and language is being codified almost to the point of hieroglyphics and so much is being left out," Hattersley said. "Kinky never left anything out.”

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

