Longtime San Antonio sports Anchor Greg Simmons of KSAT arrested on DWI charge

Simmons, a KSAT employee since 1980, was reportedly on his way home from the Green Lantern Bar on Stone Oak Parkway.

By on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 at 1:41 pm

Sports Anchor Greg Simmons has worked at KSAT since 1980, according to the news station.
Twitter / Greg Simmons
Sports Anchor Greg Simmons has worked at KSAT since 1980, according to the news station.
Longtime KSAT sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning, according to a report from his own TV station.

Simmons, 67, was on his way home from the Green Lantern Bar on Stone Oak Parkway when he was pulled over at around 3 a.m. on the 3900 block of Evans Roads by a Bexar County sheriff's deputy, KSAT reports.

According to the story, Simmons was driving 20 mph under the speed limit and drifting between lanes. The deputy followed Simmons with his lights and siren on for about five minutes before the anchor finally pulled over, KSAT reports.

Simmons smelled of alcohol and handed the deputy his credit cards instead of his driver's license, the station reports, citing police records. The anchor also was unable to recite the alphabet correctly, according to the report.

The deputy ordered a blood draw warrant after Simmons , who has worked at KSAT since 1980, refused a breathalyzer test, KSAT reports.

Simmons was charged with a DWI, a class B misdemeanor, and his bond was set at $1,000, according to the report. The anchor was in police custody and awaiting arraignment as of 12:10 p.m. Friday, according to the Express-News.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office told the Current a full incident report of Simmons' arrest will be available later Friday afternoon.

Simmons' arrest comes less than a month after Bexar County filed DWI charges against another high-profile San Antonian, City Councilman Clayton Perry. Perry's arrest sparked a community conversation about the potential overserving of customers at San Antonio bars and restaurants.

