Luminaria dedicates mural to 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer left in San Antonio

The new artwork, located in the South Side's Mission County Park, was dedicated Wednesday morning during a ceremony attended by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores and Yadhira Lozano, Luminaria's executive director.
The grisly June 27, 2022 discovery became the largest human trafficking tragedy in modern history, shocking not only San Antonio but the world. Those who died in the trailer succumbed to heat after being locked inside without access to water or cool air.
Law enforcement officials found the rig abandoned on Quintana Road near Lackland Air Force Base after a nearby worker reported hearing cries for help.
On the second anniversary of the horrific event, Clay-Flores commissioned Luminaria to create a mural in tribute to those who died.
Titled Sacrificios, the mural's design takes a broad approach to immigration and "raises awareness about the challenges migrants face," according to Luminaria's announcement.
The mural features immigrants crossing the Rio Grande in hopes of a better life. Monarch butterflies, which frequently appear around border imagery in the work of artist Mauro de la Tierra, mirror their arduous journey with a migratory path that spans Mexico, the United States and Canada.
Those lost in June 2022 are honored by 53 stars in the mural's darkening sky.
