WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Luminaria dedicates mural to 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer left in San Antonio

The mural was commissioned by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores on the second anniversary of the tragedy.

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 10:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The mural, titled Sacrificios, was created by the Luminaria Mural Team, which includes Adrian De La Cruz, Andrea Rivas and Mauro de la Tierra. - Courtesy Photo / Luminaria
Courtesy Photo / Luminaria
The mural, titled Sacrificios, was created by the Luminaria Mural Team, which includes Adrian De La Cruz, Andrea Rivas and Mauro de la Tierra.
San Antonio arts nonprofit Luminaria has unveiled a mural honoring the 53 lives lost when an 18-wheeler carrying undocumented migrants was abandoned on the South Side during a sweltering summer day two years ago.

The new artwork, located in the South Side's Mission County Park, was dedicated Wednesday morning during a ceremony attended by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores and Yadhira Lozano, Luminaria's executive director.

The grisly June 27, 2022 discovery became the largest human trafficking tragedy in modern history, shocking not only San Antonio but the world. Those who died in the trailer succumbed to heat after being locked inside without access to water or cool air.

Law enforcement officials found the rig abandoned on Quintana Road near Lackland Air Force Base after a nearby worker reported hearing cries for help. 

On the second anniversary of the horrific event, Clay-Flores commissioned Luminaria to create a mural in tribute to those who died.

“It is our honor to have been commissioned to create this mural at the request of Commissioner Clay-Flores,” Luminaria's Lozano said. “As a proud Southsider, it is a deeply personal subject matter for many of us in our community including the artists who designed the mural reflecting dignity and respect for the migrants.”

The mural was created by Luminaria's Mural Team, which is composed of San Antonio artists Adrian De La Cruz, Andrea Rivas and Mauro de la Tierra.

Titled Sacrificios, the mural's design takes a broad approach to immigration and  "raises awareness about the challenges migrants face," according to Luminaria's announcement.

The mural features immigrants crossing the Rio Grande in hopes of a better life. Monarch butterflies, which frequently appear around border imagery in the work of artist Mauro de la Tierra, mirror their arduous journey with a migratory path that spans Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Those lost in June 2022 are honored by 53 stars in the mural's darkening sky.

"The tragic incident on June 27, 2022, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by migrants seeking a better life," Clay-Flores said. "Through the creation of this mural, we aim to honor their memory and shed light on the human stories behind the statistics."

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Teachers now free to violate separation of church and state, Texas education official says

By Michael Karlis

The Texas House Committee on Public Education met on Monday to discuss, among other things, the benefits of school vouchers.

Nearly half of San Antonio landlords offering concessions as housing market slows

By Michael Karlis

A "For Rent" signs stands in the yard of a home in San Antonio.

Mexican convenience store chain OXXO expanding into Texas

By Adam Doe

Mexican convenience store chain OXXO expanding into Texas

Police investigating weekend shooting of two dogs on San Antonio's North Side

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio police are actively investigating two confirmed shootings of dogs.

Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign says it will return tens of thousands in illegal donations

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a speaking event.

Texas likely undercounting heat-related deaths

By Emily Foxhall, Alejandra Martinez and Yuriko Schumacher, The Texas Tribune, and Dylan Baddour and Martha Pskowski, Inside Climate News

Robert Shipp, 75, of Bastrop, sweats while receiving treatment inside an Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance on a 102 degree day outside Austin Wrench A Part in Del Valle on July 7, 2023. According to the EMS crew, he passed out while searching for car parts under the hot sun.

Judge blocks Texas from releasing this year’s school accountability ratings

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

A Travis County judge temporarily blocked the Texas Education Agency from releasing this year's ratings of the state's school districts and campuses.

Despite Abbott's threats, rural Texas Republicans still skeptical of school vouchers

By Michael Karlis

Texas state Rep. Ken King (second from right) expresses concerns that school vouchers won't benefit rural students during Monday's House Committee on Public Education hearing.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us