LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Man has all 4 tires stripped at SeaWorld San Antonio in viral TikTok clip

'Welcome to SATX,' one TikTok user commented.

By on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 7:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SeaWorld San Antonio did not immediately respond to request for comment regarding if security monitors activity in its far West Side parking lot. - Shutterstock / Mark Taylor Cunningham
Shutterstock / Mark Taylor Cunningham
SeaWorld San Antonio did not immediately respond to request for comment regarding if security monitors activity in its far West Side parking lot.
A trip to SeaWorld San Antonio became an unpleasant situation for one man after it appears from a video clip that thieves took all four of his vehicle's tires and left it on bricks outside the theme park.

In a now-viral TikTok video, user @gucciboom5959 approaches his white SUV in what's purportedly the SeaWorld parking lot, only to see it sitting on bricks and minus all four wheels. Although it's unclear exactly what @gucciboom5959 is mumbling in the 12-second clip, he certainly sounds annoyed.

The video, first posted Aug. 6, has garnered over 1 million views and 64,000 likes.
@gucciboom5959 #seaworld #seaworldsanantonio ♬ original sound DaRealGucciBoom
In comments, some TikTok users said having one's tires stolen is just part of visiting the Alamo City.

"Had that done about three times to me in SA, LMAO," commented TikTok user @jorgerickmartinez.

"Welcome to SATX," chimed @ernest.I.87.

SeaWorld San Antonio did not immediately respond to the Current's request for comment on the clip and its parking lot security measures.

Even so, TikTok user @chloe.elle11 commented that the incident is why she prefers to "go to Six Flags."

So far, in 2023, SAPD has recorded 53,825 instances of property crime in San Antonio, nearly 5% higher than the entirety of 2022.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tells residents to prepare for rolling power outages

By Michael Karlis

CPS CEO Rudy Garza told reporters that the current situation at ERCOT is the worst since Winter Storm Uri.

San Antonio Rep. Joaquin Castro blasts DeSantis for saying he'd invade Mexico

By Michael Karlis

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said during Wednesday's GOP presidential debate that he would send U.S. special forces into Mexico to battle drug cartels.

San Antonio COVID-19 cases are rising, but there's no need to panic, expert says

By Michael Karlis

A woman swabs her nose at a COVID-19 testing site in San Antonio while the pandemic was still raging.

Bad Takes: The Texas GOP's book banning has nothing to do with protecting kids

By Kevin Sánchez

Unsatisfied with banning books from schools and prisons, the Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott in June passed House Bill 900, which will apply to any private bookstore that might sell to a school library.

Also in News

Gov. Greg Abbott says 'no mask mandates in Texas' amid rising COVID cases

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott declared in a tweet on Thursday that "there will be no mask mandates in Texas," despite a surge of COVID-19 cases across the nation.

U.S. census and other surveys likely undercount the number of LGBTQ+ people living in Texas

By Daniel Carter, Texas Community Health News

Activists and members of Austin’s LGBTQ+ community gather on the steps of the Texas Capitol in 2017 to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, a key moment in the birth of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement in America.

Bad Takes: The Texas GOP's book banning has nothing to do with protecting kids

By Kevin Sánchez

Unsatisfied with banning books from schools and prisons, the Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott in June passed House Bill 900, which will apply to any private bookstore that might sell to a school library.

Assclown Alert: Pandering to extremists with Kyle Rittenhouse and his new political buddies

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Pandering to extremists with Kyle Rittenhouse and his new political buddies
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us