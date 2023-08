Man has all 4 tires stripped at SeaWorld San Antonio in viral TikTok clip

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Mark Taylor Cunningham SeaWorld San Antonio did not immediately respond to request for comment regarding if security monitors activity in its far West Side parking lot.

A trip to SeaWorld San Antonio became an unpleasant situation for one man after it appears from a video clip that thieves took all four of his vehicle's tires and left it on bricks outside the theme park.In a now-viral TikTok video, user @gucciboom5959 approaches his white SUV in what's purportedly the SeaWorld parking lot, only to see it sitting on bricks and minus all four wheels. Although it's unclear exactly what @gucciboom5959 is mumbling in the 12-second clip, he certainly sounds annoyed.The video, first posted Aug. 6, has garnered over 1 million views and 64,000 likes.In comments, some TikTok users said having one's tires stolen is just part of visiting the Alamo City."Had that done about three times to me in SA, LMAO," commented TikTok user @jorgerickmartinez."Welcome to SATX," chimed @ernest.I.87.SeaWorld San Antonio did not immediately respond to therequest for comment on the clip and its parking lot security measures.Even so, TikTok user @chloe.elle11 commented that the incident is why she prefers to "go to Six Flags."So far, in 2023, SAPD has recorded 53,825 instances of property crime in San Antonio, nearly 5% higher than the entirety of 2022.