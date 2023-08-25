Man has all 4 tires stripped at SeaWorld San Antonio in viral TikTok clip

In a now-viral TikTok video, user @gucciboom5959 approaches his white SUV in what's purportedly the SeaWorld parking lot, only to see it sitting on bricks and minus all four wheels. Although it's unclear exactly what @gucciboom5959 is mumbling in the 12-second clip, he certainly sounds annoyed.
The video, first posted Aug. 6, has garnered over 1 million views and 64,000 likes.
In comments, some TikTok users said having one's tires stolen is just part of visiting the Alamo City.
@gucciboom5959 #seaworld #seaworldsanantonio ♬ original sound DaRealGucciBoom
"Had that done about three times to me in SA, LMAO," commented TikTok user @jorgerickmartinez.
"Welcome to SATX," chimed @ernest.I.87.
SeaWorld San Antonio did not immediately respond to the Current's request for comment on the clip and its parking lot security measures.
Even so, TikTok user @chloe.elle11 commented that the incident is why she prefers to "go to Six Flags."
So far, in 2023, SAPD has recorded 53,825 instances of property crime in San Antonio, nearly 5% higher than the entirety of 2022.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed