Man in viral video tells Uvalde cops his granddaughter is dead because they wouldn't act

'My granddaughter is dead because you weren’t there,' the man tells officers.

By on Fri, Jun 3, 2022 at 1:39 pm

click to enlarge The man in the now-viral video confronts police at a memorial to victims of the school shooting. - TIKTOK / EDDIE_EL REGIO
TikTok / Eddie_El Regio
The man in the now-viral video confronts police at a memorial to victims of the school shooting.
Heartbreaking video of a man confronting two Uvalde police officers about his granddaughter's death in the Robb Elementary School shooting has gone viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the crying man, dressed in apparel identifying him as a Vietnam veteran, emotionally confronts officers at a memorial to the victims and accuses them of waiting too long to enter the school and confront the shooter.
@eddienman This man is hurting because the government took his granddaughters live in the Uvalde Texas school shooting …#parati #foryoupage #tv #uvaldetexas #school #schoolshooting #schoolshootingawareness #gun#texas #sad #uvaldestrong ♬ original sound - Eddie_El Regio
"You know why he called 911?" the man asks the two officers. "Because his mother, his father and the teachers told him, 'Call 911, and the police will be there to save you,' the man says. 'Were you there? No!'"

He continues: "My granddaughter is dead because you weren't there."

The video, posted by TikTok user Eddie_El Regio three days ago, has garnered more than 134,000 likes.

"He risked his life in war and those cops couldn't save our baby's," user chells8921 commented on the clip.

Uvalde authorities, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Gov. Greg Abbott have come under scrutiny as new details emerge about the police response to the school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Law enforcement officials face criticism for waiting 77 minutes to confront and take down the shooter.

On Thursday, Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said authorities inaccurately assumed no children were alive inside of classrooms 111 and 112 because the school district's police chief didn't receive that information from 911 dispatchers.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat
Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills
A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat
Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills
A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat
Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills
A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

Trending

Report: Uvalde police 'coordinating' with bikers to keep media from covering school shooting funeral

By Sanford Nowlin

Bikers coordinated with police to play interference with members of the press in Uvalde, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chronic homelessness in San Antonio has increased, especially among people with disabilities

By Michael Karlis

A person experiencing homelessness eats a meal obtained at San Antonio Church Under the Bridge, which provides emergency food services.

San Antonio Rep. Joaquin Castro says Abbott lied about what he knew about Uvalde police response

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks at a San Antonio event on Wednesday night.

San Antonio student wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in rapid-fire tiebreaker

By Michael Karlis

The winning word of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee was "moorhen," defined as the "female of the red grouse."

Also in News

Abbott draws swift rebuke after calling for 'legislative committees' to study Uvalde school shooting

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott has drawn condemnation from Democrats and one teacher's union for his letter asking lawmakers to convene legislative committees.

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law limiting content moderation by social media companies

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

The two industry trade groups that represent companies such as Google and Twitter sued to block the law last fall.

Assclown Alert: Spreading unfounded hate after the Uvalde shooting with Rep. Paul Gosar

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Spreading unfounded hate after the Uvalde shooting with Rep. Paul Gosar

Texas ranks 34th among states in gun-safety laws, lacks 'foundational' rules, study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Get Abbott poses with a weapon during a gun-store photo op.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us