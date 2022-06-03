Man in viral video tells Uvalde cops his granddaughter is dead because they wouldn't act

In the clip, the crying man, dressed in apparel identifying him as a Vietnam veteran, emotionally confronts officers at a memorial to the victims and accuses them of waiting too long to enter the school and confront the shooter.
"You know why he called 911?" the man asks the two officers. "Because his mother, his father and the teachers told him, 'Call 911, and the police will be there to save you,' the man says. 'Were you there? No!'"
@eddienman This man is hurting because the government took his granddaughters live in the Uvalde Texas school shooting …#parati #foryoupage #tv #uvaldetexas #school #schoolshooting #schoolshootingawareness #gun#texas #sad #uvaldestrong ♬ original sound - Eddie_El Regio
He continues: "My granddaughter is dead because you weren't there."
The video, posted by TikTok user Eddie_El Regio three days ago, has garnered more than 134,000 likes.
"He risked his life in war and those cops couldn't save our baby's," user chells8921 commented on the clip.
Uvalde authorities, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Gov. Greg Abbott have come under scrutiny as new details emerge about the police response to the school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Law enforcement officials face criticism for waiting 77 minutes to confront and take down the shooter.
On Thursday, Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said authorities inaccurately assumed no children were alive inside of classrooms 111 and 112 because the school district's police chief didn't receive that information from 911 dispatchers.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.