As expected this season, Meals on Wheels San Antonio will deliver Thanksgiving dinner to thousands of homebound clients. The difference this year is that the group is dispatching them from a brand-new facility.



The recently completed Meals on Wheels San Antonio Campus of Grace (COSA) headquarters encompasses 44,000 square feet and serves as the nonprofit's home office and dedicated distribution facility. The Thanksgiving holiday will mark the building's first distribution event, according to Meals on Wheels officials.





Thanks to the ever-present generosity of H-E-B, Meals on Wheels will provide approximately 2,2000 hot Thanksgiving meals to people in the San Antonio area. This year's dinners will include turkey, stuffing, trimmings, sweet potato casserole, seasoned green beans and pumpkin pie. All meals will be prepped, cooked and assembled in COSA's state-of-the-art kitchen facility by staff and volunteers.





Along with a larger kitchen and dedicated distribution space comes the ability to serve a more extensive customer base, officials with the nonprofit also said. During 2022, Meals on Wheels delivered approximately 1.2 million meals across the San Antonio area — a number projected to grow with time.





Meals on Wheels Delivery vehicle for Meals on Wheels delivery



For those wanting to help Meals on Wheels with its Thanksgiving distribution, staff will screen and provide training to delivery volunteers. Those interested in helping but who are short on time can provide donations at the organization's website.



