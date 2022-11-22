Meals on Wheels San Antonio will conduct Thanksgiving meal deliveries from brand-new facility

The nonprofit expects to deliver 2,2000 hot Thanksgiving meals to people in the San Antonio area.

By on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 at 1:49 pm

Delivery bags showcase the amount of meals Meals on Wheels delivers daily. - Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels
Delivery bags showcase the amount of meals Meals on Wheels delivers daily.

As expected this season, Meals on Wheels San Antonio will deliver Thanksgiving dinner to thousands of homebound clients. The difference this year is that the group is dispatching them from a brand-new facility.

The recently completed Meals on Wheels San Antonio Campus of Grace (COSA) headquarters encompasses 44,000 square feet and serves as the nonprofit's home office and dedicated distribution facility. The Thanksgiving holiday will mark the building's first distribution event, according to Meals on Wheels officials.


Thanks to the ever-present generosity of H-E-B, Meals on Wheels will provide approximately 2,2000 hot Thanksgiving meals to people in the San Antonio area. This year's dinners will include turkey, stuffing, trimmings, sweet potato casserole, seasoned green beans and pumpkin pie. All meals will be prepped, cooked and assembled in COSA's state-of-the-art kitchen facility by staff and volunteers.


Along with a larger kitchen and dedicated distribution space comes the ability to serve a more extensive customer base, officials with the nonprofit also said. During 2022, Meals on Wheels delivered approximately 1.2 million meals across the San Antonio area — a number projected to grow with time.

Delivery vehicle for Meals on Wheels delivery - Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels
Delivery vehicle for Meals on Wheels delivery


For those wanting to help Meals on Wheels with its Thanksgiving distribution, staff will screen and provide training to delivery volunteers. Those interested in helping but who are short on time can provide donations at the organization's website.


Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas man dies after dancing atop moving 18-wheeler, police say

By Michael Karlis

The man's sister told the that he struggled with mental health issues including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Sculpture of Elon Musk's head on the body of a flying goat set to be unveiled at Texas Tesla factory

By Michael Karlis

Sculpture of Elon Musk's head on the body of a flying goat set to be unveiled at Texas Tesla factory

San Antonio high school basketball player faces racist taunts during Marble Falls game

By Michael Karlis

Asia Prudhomme, a senior on East Central's women's basketball team, was mocked with monkey noises while shooting free throws during a game in Marble Falls on Friday.

San Antonio Pets Alive! offering free puppy and dog adoptions through Black Friday

By Nina Rangel

Pet parents can adopt dogs from San Antonio Pets Alive! without an adoption fee this week.

Also in News

Texas man dies after dancing atop moving 18-wheeler, police say

By Michael Karlis

The man's sister told the that he struggled with mental health issues including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Sculpture of Elon Musk's head on the body of a flying goat set to be unveiled at Texas Tesla factory

By Michael Karlis

Sculpture of Elon Musk's head on the body of a flying goat set to be unveiled at Texas Tesla factory

Cityscrapes: San Antonio leaders should consider past mistakes when mulling a new ballpark

By Heywood Sanders

The choice of the Alamodome site wasn't the product of an independent planning process, but represented then-Mayor Henry Cisneros' personal choice.

Texas energy officials’ proposal to overhaul the power grid is drawing skepticism

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

ERCOT personnel model the Texas electrical grid in a file photo.
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us