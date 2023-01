Mother of Uvalde shooter arrested for alleged domestic violence, police say

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center In June, Adriana Martinez Reyes was charged with criminal trespassing and a warrant for driving without a valid license.

The mother of the Robb Elementary School shooter was arrested in Oklahoma City on Thursday over a domestic dispute in which she allegedly threatened to kill a man, according to media reports.Adriana Martinez Reyes, 40, was charged with threatening to perform an act of violence and assault and battery Wednesday morning, according to KSAT . Police were called to the home around 10 a.m., the news station reports.According to KSAT, a man at the home told officers that he was “terrified" of Reyes and feared she would attack him in his sleep. It was the second time that police responded to a call at the Oklahoma City residence this week, KSAT reports.Authorities also responded to a domestic violence on Sunday, in which the man said he planned to file for a protective order, according to the Uvalde Leader-News Reyes is the mother of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, the gunman who massacred 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School before being shot and killed by police.It’s not the first time Reyes has had a run-in with the law since the Robb Elementary shooting. She was arrested in June for criminal trespassing and a warrant for driving without a valid license, according to the