Mother of Uvalde shooter arrested for alleged domestic violence, police say

Adriana Martinez Reyes is charged with threatening to perform an act of violence and assault and battery.

By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 11:04 am

In June, Adriana Martinez Reyes was charged with criminal trespassing and a warrant for driving without a valid license.
Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
In June, Adriana Martinez Reyes was charged with criminal trespassing and a warrant for driving without a valid license.
The mother of the Robb Elementary School shooter was arrested in Oklahoma City on Thursday over a domestic dispute in which she allegedly threatened to kill a man, according to media reports.

Adriana Martinez Reyes, 40, was charged with threatening to perform an act of violence and assault and battery Wednesday morning, according to KSAT. Police were called to the home around 10 a.m., the news station reports.

According to KSAT, a man at the home told officers that he was “terrified" of Reyes and feared she would attack him in his sleep. It was the second time that police responded to a call at the Oklahoma City residence this week, KSAT reports.

Authorities also responded to a domestic violence on Sunday, in which the man said he planned to file for a protective order, according to the Uvalde Leader-News.

Reyes is the mother of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, the gunman who massacred 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School before being shot and killed by police.

It’s not the first time Reyes has had a run-in with the law since the Robb Elementary shooting. She was arrested in June for criminal trespassing and a warrant for driving without a valid license, according to the Leader-News.

