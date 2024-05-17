SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Muslim advocacy group sues Gov. Abbott over order cracking down on campus protests

The suit, which argues the governor is violating students' free speech rights, also names UTSA President Taylor Eighmy as defendant.

By on Fri, May 17, 2024 at 12:07 pm

click to enlarge Student activist Kira Stuttr speaks to pro-Palestinian protesters at UTSA this spring. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Student activist Kira Stuttr speaks to pro-Palestinian protesters at UTSA this spring.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott along with officials with UTSA and other public universities, arguing their efforts to clamp down on pro-Palestinian protests violates students' free speech rights.

CAIR filed its suit Thursday in U.S. District Court in San Antonio on behalf of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Houston, Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Texas at Dallas and the Democratic Socialists of America. UTSA President Taylor Eighmy is listed among its defendants.

The lawsuit argues that Abbott's controversial executive order calling for public universities to punish students who protest against the Israel's bombardment of Gaza violates violates the First Amendment. The Republican governor couched his proclamation as an effort to counter a "sharp rise in antisemitic speech."

In its suit, CAIR argues Abbott unfairly labeled students as "criminals and bigots" for exercising their constitutionally protected rights to criticize the actions of the Israeli government.

"The First Amendment is a better guide for our public discussions than Governor Abbott’s whims, and this lawsuit insists that all public officials adhere to their obligation to respect the free speech rights of the students we are teaching in our public schools," CAIR argues in its petition.

The governor's office was available for immediate comment on the suit, and UTSA officials said in a written statement that the school doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Abbott issued his anti-protest order in late March as demonstrations over Israel's actions in Gaza began building up steam on Texas campuses. In late April, police and state troopers in riot gear hauled away dozens of protesters at UT-Austin, the vast majority of whom later had their charges dropped.

While there have been no police crackdowns during recent UTSA protests, local activists posted an Instagram video earlier this month showing Senior Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students LaTonya Robinson telling students that using words and phrases such as "From the river to the seas, Palestine will be free" during protests classifies as "antisemitic speech."

"If you continue to not comply with that, we will refer you over to the law enforcement agencies that are in our area," Robinson told UTSA student protesters.

UTSA officials have yet to respond to the Current's request for clarification on that incident.

CAIR's suit asks the court to block both Abbott and Texas state schools' boards of regents from enforcing his order due to its alleged violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

