FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Nationwide AT&T outage has San Antonio customers venting frustration

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar called on the telecommunications company to be more transparent about its network outage.

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 10:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge AT&T officials said they're working to fix its network outage, but as many as 60,000 customers were still reporting problems as of 11 a.m. Thursday. - Wikimedia Commons / Luismt94
Wikimedia Commons / Luismt94
AT&T officials said they're working to fix its network outage, but as many as 60,000 customers were still reporting problems as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
AT&T’s wireless network fizzled out Thursday morning, leaving customers in San Antonio and around the country unable to place calls, send texts or jump on the internet.

Although the Dallas-based company said it's made progress restoring service, more than 60,000 U.S. customers are still reporting problems as of press time, according to tracking website Downdetector. Nearly 3,000 Verizon and around 1,500 T-Mobile customers also reported service problems at that time.

Even though lack of wireless access makes it hard to post on social media, no shortage of San Antonio AT&T customers shared their frustration via X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

“50% of my job is interviewing people on the phone and checking email from the field,” San Antonio Report reporter Issac Windes tweeted. “Prolonged cell service outages make that… very hard.”
Alamo City sports podcaster Mike Jimenez tweeted that the outage dumped him back in the “Stone Age,” while Axios San Antonio reporter Maddy Mendoza shared a meme about the outage turning people into clowns at they try to communicate.
Despite AT&T's assurance that it's fixing the problem, U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, a Democrat whose district includes parts of San Antonio and Austin, criticized the telecommunications giant for a lack of transparency about the network problems.

“I am (very personally) aware of the major AT&T outages in Texas and across the U.S.,” Casar tweeted. “We are pushing AT&T to be more transparent about what’s happening and when this will be resolved — ASAP.”
Some scientists speculate the outage stems from a pair of intense solar flares that occurred Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Indeed, a similar flare affected AT&T’s landlines in 1972.

Other experts hypothesize the outage is the result of a SIM card database registry issue.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Social media questions placement of San Antonio Louis Vuitton billboard featuring Wemby

By Michael Karlis

Louis Vuitton's Victor Wembanyama billboard is located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side.

Worker at San Antonio's Brandeis High School dies from injury sustained in classroom

By Michael Karlis

Alfred Jimenez, known as "Known as Mr. Fred," sustained a severe injury while in a classroom at NISD's Brandeis High School.

Amazon ends its San Antonio air cargo operations, resulting in 65 layoffs

By Sanford Nowlin

Amazon Air is leaving San Antonio, resulting in the loss of 65 jobs.

San Antonio attorney Chris Pettit gets 50 years for Ponzi scheme charges

By Michael Karlis

Former San Antonio attorney Chris Pettit plead guilty to three counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in October.

Also in News

To Texas With Love: What Russia's support of TEXIT tells us about the frayed nature of U.S. politics

By Michael Karlis

TNM President Daniel Miller delivers a petition demanding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott call a special session to discuss the possibility of TEXIT.

Frustration boils as Gov. Greg Abbott, AG Ken Paxton target GOP incumbents

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, walks to his desk on the House floor prior the gaveling in of the second special session of 2021 on Saturday, August 7.

Assclown Alert: Watering down a condemnation of white supremacy with the Texas GOP

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi, a former state representative, was elected to his current position in 2021.

Disabled Texans face more barriers to accessing abortion

By Neelam Bohra, The Texas Tribune

An empty exam room at Whole Women’s Health of Austin on Sept. 1, 2021.
More

Digital Issue

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us