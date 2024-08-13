WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Nearly half of San Antonio landlords offering concessions as housing market slows

More rentals hit the market in June than during any other month in the past 50 years.

By on Tue, Aug 13, 2024 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge A "For Rent" signs stands in the yard of a home in San Antonio. - Ben Olivo
Ben Olivo
A "For Rent" signs stands in the yard of a home in San Antonio.
Nearly half of all rental listings in San Antonio are offering some sort of concession as the national housing market continues to nosedive, according to new data from home buying marketplace Zillow.

According to Zillow's numbers, 46.4% of all Alamo City rentals last month included incentives or discounts such as one to two months of free rent, waived or reduced pet deposits and reduced security deposits, to name a few.

The generous offers from apartment complexes and mom-and-pop landlords are the result of a post-pandemic building frenzy fueled by low interest rates and higher-than-usual demand, according to Zillow.

“Now is a great time for renters to find a deal, with more new apartments hitting the market than at any other time in the past several decades,” Zillow Chief Economist Skylar Olsen said in a statement.

Indeed, nearly 60,000 multifamily units were completed in June. According to Zillow, that’s more than in any month in the past 50 years. What’s more, rents could continue to decline nationally as the economy slows.

“A slowing job market and lower mortgage rates could mean falling rents if the current trends hold,” Olsen said.

Austin had the highest percentage of landlords offering concessions to renters, with 50.5% of listings offering special discounts. Meanwhile, Dallas took the No. 2 spot at 47.6%, while only 35.4% of Houston landlords are offering concessions to prospective renters.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

