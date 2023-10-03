BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

New electric scooter company Veo rolls into San Antonio

Veo plans on deploying 1,000 scooters in San Antonio this fall, and some area already cruising downtown streets.

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 12:49 pm

click to enlarge Veo's Cosmo is a seated scooter. - Courtesy Photo / Veo
Courtesy Photo / Veo
Veo's Cosmo is a seated scooter.
Move over, Bird, there's a new scooter vendor in town.

Dockless e-scooter firm Veo will deploy 1,000 scooters this fall, and some have already been spotted in and around downtown. The Chicago-based company has taken over the city permit previously held by Razor, which recently left the local market, according to the San Antonio Report.

A third vendor, Lime, was squeezed out of the San Antonio market in 2020, leaving just Razor and Bird.

Veo's fleet includes two options: a seated scooter dubbed the Cosmo and a standing model called the Astro. The Cosmo, a company first, is an option for those unable to pedal or who prefer to sit while traveling, according to company officials. The Astro functions as a standard electric scooter.

City permits allow for 1,000 scooters per vendor, and only 2,000 dockless rental vehicles are allowed at any one time. That's a far cry from the 16,000 that took over city streets four years ago. Bird is the only other dockless scooter rental company still allowed to operate in the city.

