New polls showing tight race between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred

Recent polls show Cruz is having trouble topping 50% support.

By on Mon, Sep 16, 2024 at 12:46 am

click to enlarge U.S. Senator Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at the 2021 Student Action Summit. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at the 2021 Student Action Summit.
New numbers suggest it may time for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to start worrying about whether his reelection is sure thing.

Two new polls show Democratic U.S. Rep. Allred, the two-term Texas Republican's rival this cycle, has moved into the margin of error. One from Emerson College Polling/The Hill has Allred lagging Cruz by just 4 points, while a University of Houston/Texas Southern University survey had the pair just 2 points apart among likely voters.

Other recent polls show Cruz having trouble getting across the 50-percent mark, suggesting he's having a hard time closing the deal with the Lone Star State's GOP-leaning voters, according to a roundup by The Hill.  

“If you’re Ted Cruz or a Ted Cruz fan, if in the closing months of an election, you’re not at 50 percent and you’re not closing that margin up towards 50 percent, that’s going to be problematic,” pollster Brett Loyd told the publication.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

September 5, 2024

