New Year's Day best time to see a UFO in San Antonio, study says

Courtesy Photo / National UFO Reporting Center
This photo allegedly shows a UFO hovering over San Antonio's Emily Morgan hotel on Sept. 23, 2022.
This fall, a San Antonio man got some news coverage
after he shot video of what he thought might be a flying saucer hovering over his neighborhood.
And he's not alone in looking to the skies over the Alamo City. People have reported at least 446 UFO sightings here, with the most recent coming Sept. 23, according to the National UFO Reporting Center
.
Although those numbers suggest most of us will go our whole life without seeing a flying saucer, a recent report by BetTexas
, a pro-sports betting lobby group, narrowed down the dates when folks are most likely to spot a UFO in San Antonio.
Turns out New Year’s is the day residents are most likely to see mysterious objects hovering in the skies of SA, followed by June 1, according to the study, which used data from the National UFO Reporting Center to come up with those dates.
Feb. 12 took the No. 3 spot, followed by March 13 and the 4th of July. Could the abundance of Independence Day fireworks have just a little bit to do with that last date? Hmm.
Alamo City residents are most likely to see a UFO between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., researchers also found.
