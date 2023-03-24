Nonprofit to offer critical cosmetic surgery to San Antonio children in need

Courtesy Photo / University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonios
The first ever San Antonio Surgery Weekend will take place at University Health June 24-25.
A California-based nonprofit is seeking children in need of critical cosmetic surgery who otherwise would be unable to afford it.
Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is currently accepting applications
for its first-ever San Antonio Surgery Weekend, happening June 24-25 at University Health. The organization wants to perform surgery free of charge on five to seven qualified candidates.
"There are children out there who need surgeries and procedures that don't have insurance, or live in the right place, or they don't have the resources to get them," University Health Chief Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Ian Mitchell said. "Fresh Start and University Health can help make profound changes in children's lives by getting them the care they need here in San Antonio."
Eligible children can suffer from anything from a birth defect to accidental trauma to physical abuse, according to Fresh Start. The only requirement is that the potential patient be under 18 and are unable to afford to surgery with or without insurance, according to the nonprofit's website
.
Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has helped 8,818 children undergo life-changing surgery at no cost since 1991, according to its online information.
