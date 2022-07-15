TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Northeast San Antonio residents say neighborhood being terrorized by naked man

Neighbors said he's visited the doorsteps and backyards of as many as a dozen homes.

By on Fri, Jul 15, 2022 at 12:39 pm

SAPD says they are working to identify the suspect. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
SAPD says they are working to identify the suspect.
Homeowners in a Northeast San Antonio neighborhood are pleading with police to arrest a naked man who they say is terrorizing their usually mundane suburb, according to a KSAT report.

According to the report, the man has been captured on Ring doorbell cameras walking nude down the tree-lined streets of a neighborhood on Vail Crest — near Nacogdoches Road and Thousand Oaks. Neighbors told KSAT the naked stroller often knocks on doors and touches himself.

“I can’t describe waking up and looking at your camera and seeing a naked man standing in front of your window, bending over, trying to look in your house,” one resident, who declined to be named, told the station.

Neighbors told KSAT that the man has hit up the neighborhood at least three times since Sunday, visiting the doorsteps and backyards of as many as a dozen homes. Some residents said they no longer go outside for fear that the man will return, KSAT reports.

SAPD told the station they're working to identify the man.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

News Slideshows

