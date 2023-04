Now-viral TikTok captures moment gun shots ring out in downtown San Antonio during Fiesta

click to enlarge TikTok / cielo_truckin A SAPD officer with his gun drawn takes cover behind a tent moment after shots were fired at Market Square.

A video capturing gunshots and panic Wednesday night at a Fiesta event in downtown San Antonio has gone viral on TikTok.The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. while Market Square was packed with revelers, the Express-News reports . Gunfire from an as-yet unidentified assailant left one man in critical condition, according to media reports.The video posted by TikTok user @cielo_truckin has garnered more than 100,000 views since it went live 10 hours ago."SAPD in the building. Let's go!" someone is heard saying into a microphone as police officers move toward the sound of the gunshot, weapons drawn."This is why we can't have fun, guys," another man says in the clip.The shooting victim was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to thePolice told the daily they don't have description of the suspect but are still investigating.