Now-viral TikTok captures moment gun shots ring out in downtown San Antonio during Fiesta

'This is why we can't have fun, guys,' one man can be heard saying in the clip.

By on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 11:19 am

click to enlarge A SAPD officer with his gun drawn takes cover behind a tent moment after shots were fired at Market Square. - TikTok / cielo_truckin
TikTok / cielo_truckin
A SAPD officer with his gun drawn takes cover behind a tent moment after shots were fired at Market Square.
A video capturing gunshots and panic Wednesday night at a Fiesta event in downtown San Antonio has gone viral on TikTok.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. while Market Square was packed with revelers, the Express-News reports. Gunfire from an as-yet unidentified assailant left one man in critical condition, according to media reports.
@cielo_truckin Shooting at fiesta #sanantonio #texas #noquemacuh #takuache #cumbia #cielo_truckin #sanantoniofiesta #marketsquaresanantonio #marketsquare #fiesta #stmarys ♬ original sound - Cielo_truckin
The video posted by TikTok user @cielo_truckin has garnered more than 100,000 views since it went live 10 hours ago.

"SAPD in the building. Let's go!" someone is heard saying into a microphone as police officers move toward the sound of the gunshot, weapons drawn.

"This is why we can't have fun, guys," another man says in the clip.

The shooting victim was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to the Express-News. Police told the daily they don't have description of the suspect but are still investigating.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

