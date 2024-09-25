TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet holding open audition for San Antonio kids

Local children can audition to be a part of this quintessential Christmas production when it plays the Majestic Theatre.

By on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 at 2:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet its comprised of 75 world-renowned ballet artists. - Courtesy Photo / Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Courtesy Photo / Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet its comprised of 75 world-renowned ballet artists.
The most wonderful time of the year comes with chance for San Antonio kids to shine on stage.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet is coming to the Alamo City on Saturday, Oct. 5, to host open auditions for local children to participate in its production at the Majestic Theatre. Auditions are open for children ages 6-17, and they will be held in partnership with San Antonio's Heather Stolle's School of Dance.

The team at Talmi Entertainment is bringing together 75 world-renowned ballet artists from 16 ballet capitals to create a spectacular performance this holiday season, traveling to 86 cities in North America.

The San Antonio auditions are hosted by the audition director, Aleksandra, a company soloist, who will also direct the first rehearsals. Heather Stolle's School of Dance is located at 20818 Gathering Oak #101.

Following the audition, directors will conduct an initial rehearsal with the selected dancers.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Plan for high-speed rail between San Antonio, Austin, Mexico picks up steam

By Michael Karlis

The Texas Passenger Rail Advisory Committee is now vying to connect San Antonio, Austin and Nuevo Leon via high-speed rail.

Japanese bargain store Daiso is already opening a second San Antonio location

By Stephanie Koithan

Daiso, the popular Japanese bargain store, is opening a second location in San Antonio.

For first time, poll shows Colin Allred beating Ted Cruz in November

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (left) is a point ahead of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in a new Morning Consult poll.

San Antonio Animal Care Services to stop deleting critical social-media comments

By Michael Karlis

An Animal Care Services response vehicle parks outside the department's West Side headquarters.

School-voucher 'evangelist' with Texas ties on leave after gay porn videos resurface

By Michael Karlis

School-voucher advocate Corey DeAngelis speaks at an event in Florida.

Cards Against Humanity sues SpaceX, alleging South Texas property damage

By Sanford Nowlin

A rocket towers above SpaceX's South Texas facility.

Republicans feature 9/11 conspiracy theorist in South Texas ads

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

Republicans feature 9/11 conspiracy theorist in South Texas ads

Maternal deaths surged in Texas in 2020, 2021

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

A woman gets a sonogram in an Austin clinic.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us