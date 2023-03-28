Owner of San Antonio bar Moses Rose's says he's suing Texas General Land Office

Days earlier, the state declined the bar owner's counteroffer to sell for $10.5 million.

By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 4:48 pm

click to enlarge Moses Roses owner Vince Cantu's attorney, David Cruz, argues that the Texas General Land Office cannot invoke eminent domain for financial gain. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Moses Roses owner Vince Cantu's attorney, David Cruz, argues that the Texas General Land Office cannot invoke eminent domain for financial gain.
The owner of Moses Rose's Hideout, the downtown San Antonio bar slated for eminent domain acquisition, said Tuesday that sales talks with the Texas General Land Office (GLO) have failed and he now plans to sue the state.

David Cruz, a spokesman for bar owner Vince Cantu, said in an emailed statement that Cantu will argue the state can't invoke eminent domain — the right of a government entity to force a sale of private property — for financial gain.

Located at 516 E. Houston St., Moses Rose's sits in the footprint of the proposed $150 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, scheduled to open in 2026. Cruz said the spot where the bar stands will be used to build a 4-D movie theater, which he argues doesn't fall under the definition of "public use."

"We will prove that the GLO has no authority to use eminent domain for its 'financial sustainability' by building a theater and extra event center," Cruz said. "Texas law does not allow using eminent domain for economic development."

Officials with the GLO and the City of San Antonio were unavailable for immediate comment Tuesday afternoon.

The declaration of war against the GLO comes days after the state turned down a counteroffer from Cantu for the sale of the property,.

Initially, the GLO and Alamo Trust offered $4 million for the bar. Cantu responded by asking for $6 million for the real estate and an additional $4 million for the business, according to a document supplied by his attorney. He also requested $500,000 for relocation costs along with tax credits for any Alamo relics or remains found on the property and 10 lifetime VIP Alamo museum memberships.

