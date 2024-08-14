Paramount+ show 1923 will shoot in San Antonio

Season two of the Golden Globe-nominated Yellowstone spinoff will shoot Sept. 19-27 in parts of downtown, according to the San Antonio Report. While both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in the Taylor Sheridan-created series, only Mirren is expected to take part in scenes lensed here, the news site reports.
Easy access to historic locations and fast permit approval in the Alamo City and Austin made the cities attractive spots for production on the Western drama, Department of Arts & Culture Executive Director Krystal Jones said in a statement.
“The fact that this project has selected San Antonio as a filming destination speaks highly of all that our vibrant and thriving city has to offer television and film projects,” she said.
The series, set during the Prohibition era is a sequel to Sheridan's 1883 and a prequel to Yellowstone.
“San Antonio provides productions so many different looks and eras, lending itself well for any story to be told," Jones added.
