Paramount+ show 1923 will shoot in San Antonio

The city's Department of Arts and Culture worked to bring shooting for the Yellowstone prequel here.

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 2:32 pm

click to enlarge Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in 1923, a prequel to the hit show Yellowstone. - Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc.
Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in 1923, a prequel to the hit show Yellowstone.
Paramount+ series 1923 will film in San Antonio this fall, city officials confirmed Tuesday.  

Season two of the Golden Globe-nominated Yellowstone spinoff will shoot Sept. 19-27 in parts of downtown, according to the San Antonio Report. While both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in the Taylor Sheridan-created series, only Mirren is expected to take part in scenes lensed here, the news site reports.

Easy access to historic locations and fast permit approval in the Alamo City and Austin made the cities attractive spots for production on the Western drama, Department of Arts & Culture Executive Director Krystal Jones said in a statement.

“The fact that this project has selected San Antonio as a filming destination speaks highly of all that our vibrant and thriving city has to offer television and film projects,” she said.

The series, set during the Prohibition era is a sequel to Sheridan's 1883 and a prequel to Yellowstone.

“San Antonio provides productions so many different looks and eras, lending itself well for any story to be told," Jones added.

July 24, 2024

