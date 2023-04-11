Parents of Uvalde mass shooting survivors launch GoFundMe for Disneyland trip

Abigale Veloz, whose daughter Miah Cerrillo survived the mass shooting, is organizing the online fundraiser. Cerrillo, then 11 years old, made it through the tragedy by covering herself in her classmates' blood and playing dead.
"Everyone knows May 24 is coming, and they aren't looking forward for the one-year mark," Veloz wrote in the GoFundMe post. "Our kids came up with a plan to take a trip to get out of Uvalde."
Veloz and the other parents hope to raise $50,000 for the trip. However, the fundraiser has only garnered a little over $2,500 in donations since being launched Monday.
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, an outspoken advocate for stricter gun laws in the wake of the Uvalde shooting, said in a tweet that, after everything these children have been through, they "deserve a moment to live as kids."
There have been at least 14 mass shootings in the U.S. since the massacre at Robb Elementary School, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers last May, according to a mass shooting database published by progressive magazine Mother Jones.
This is not my usual post but, these children have been through so much this past year. With all that they endured, the survivors of the #UvaldeShooting deserve a moment to live as kids.— Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) April 11, 2023
They deserve this trip. They deserve these happy memories and a whole lifetime of happiness.…
