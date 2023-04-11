Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Parents of Uvalde mass shooting survivors launch GoFundMe for Disneyland trip

The fundraiser is being organized by Abigale Veloz, whose 11-year-old daughter survived the shooting by covering herself in her classmates' blood.

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 2:27 pm

The survivors from room 112 at Robb Elementary School (pictured above) are planning to go to Disneyland for the one year anniversary of the shooting.
GoFundMe / Abigale Veloz
The survivors from room 112 at Robb Elementary School (pictured above) are planning to go to Disneyland for the one year anniversary of the shooting.
As the one-year anniversary of the Uvalde mass shooting approaches, parents of surviving students from Robb Elementary School's Room 112 have launched a GoFundMe to get their families out of town for a visit to DisneyWorld.

Abigale Veloz, whose daughter Miah Cerrillo survived the mass shooting, is organizing the online fundraiser. Cerrillo, then 11 years old, made it through the tragedy by covering herself in her classmates' blood and playing dead.

"Everyone knows May 24 is coming, and they aren't looking forward for the one-year mark," Veloz wrote in the GoFundMe post. "Our kids came up with a plan to take a trip to get out of Uvalde."

Veloz and the other parents hope to raise $50,000 for the trip. However, the fundraiser has only garnered a little over $2,500 in donations since being launched Monday.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, an outspoken advocate for stricter gun laws in the wake of the Uvalde shooting, said in a tweet that, after everything these children have been through, they "deserve a moment to live as kids."
There have been at least 14 mass shootings in the U.S. since the massacre at Robb Elementary School, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers last May, according to a mass shooting database published by progressive magazine Mother Jones.

April 5, 2023

View more issues

