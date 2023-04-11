Parents of Uvalde mass shooting survivors launch GoFundMe for Disneyland trip

The survivors from room 112 at Robb Elementary School (pictured above) are planning to go to Disneyland for the one year anniversary of the shooting.

This is not my usual post but, these children have been through so much this past year. With all that they endured, the survivors of the #UvaldeShooting deserve a moment to live as kids.



They deserve this trip. They deserve these happy memories and a whole lifetime of happiness.…