Photo appears to show Beto O'Rourke lining up to see Iron Maiden concert

Twitter / @assahollah2 Beto O'Rourke lines up in front of El Paso's Don Haskins Center.

That’s Beto O’Rourke in line to see Iron Maiden in El Paso. Politics aside, respect. pic.twitter.com/o3Nmq4ofWf — Assahollah Jewmeini (@assahollah2) September 12, 2022

Beto was in a punk band earlier in life.



And Beto has performed on stage with Willie Nelson.



Any way you slice it,



Beto winning Texas is music to my ears. — 🌊🌊the sun flower wave 🇺🇦🌞🌻 rolls onward🌊🌊 (@BernBoomer) September 14, 2022

I saw Beto there at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso when Metallica was there on February 28, 2019. — Marc Arenibas (@DodgersMA89) September 14, 2022

What I like is that he does not take advantage of his fame to cut the line. Integrity matters. — ✨🆘🚨55 days to FOLLOW & RT Democratic candidates (@mccormack_pepe) September 14, 2022

...oddly, every album cover of theirs has Rick Scott on it. — Carl W. Brown, Jr. (@carlwbrownjr) September 14, 2022

Courtesy Photos / Sanctuary Records (left) and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott Separated at birth?