Photo appears to show Beto O'Rourke lining up to see Iron Maiden concert

The iconic metal band played O'Rourke's home town of El Paso on Sunday.

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 10:28 am

Beto O'Rourke lines up in front of El Paso's Don Haskins Center. - Twitter / @assahollah2
Twitter / @assahollah2
Beto O'Rourke lines up in front of El Paso's Don Haskins Center.
Nobody ever questioned that Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's rock 'n' roll credentials.

This is the guy, after all, who once played in a punk band with the dude from Mars Volta, was spotted at a 2019 Metallica concert and had a viral video moment air drumming to The Who after one of his debates with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Turns out the El Paso Democrat is also enough of a rocker that he took a break from his jam-packed campaign schedule catch Iron Maiden when the iconic metal band played his hometown on Sunday.

Or so it appears from a Twitter photograph that purportedly shows O'Rourke lined up to enter El Paso's Don Haskins Center, which played host to Maiden's Legacy of the Beast Tour.

"That’s Beto O’Rourke in line to see Iron Maiden in El Paso. Politics aside, respect," wrote the person who shared the image.
O'Rourke's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request to verify the photo's authenticity.

Just the same, plenty of Twitter users were ready to assume the lanky, baseball cap-sporting politico was queued up to bang his head. Several pointed out his musical past as evidence.
Some liked that O'Rourke appeared to be standing in line just like regular folks rather than expecting VIP treatment.
And, naturally, others couldn't resist the opportunity to get in political jabs. One likened Iron Maiden's zombie-like mascot Eddie to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the similarly gaunt and creepy Florida Republican.
Yeah, we can't tell them apart either, come to think of it.

Separated at birth? - Courtesy Photos / Sanctuary Records (left) and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
Courtesy Photos / Sanctuary Records (left) and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
Separated at birth?

