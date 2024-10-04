SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Pissed-off Texans react on social media to early morning 'Blue Alert'

The cell phone signal jolted people from their sleep statewide, even though it concerned an incident in the Panhandle.

By on Fri, Oct 4, 2024 at 11:59 am

click to enlarge Texas DPS is looking for Seth Altman, 33, who's "wanted for the involvement in the killing or serious injury of a law enforcement officer." - Screenshot
Screenshot
Texas DPS is looking for Seth Altman, 33, who's "wanted for the involvement in the killing or serious injury of a law enforcement officer."
Texans vented Friday morning on social media after being jolted awake by an early morning "Blue Alert" about a purported criminal incident in the Panhandle.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Texas officials blasted out a bulletin to cell phones statewide that came with a full-volume alarm. The warnings, dubbed "Blue Alerts," were created in 2008 to help find suspects believed to have harmed law enforcement officers.

In Friday's case, the Texas Department of Public Safety was looking for 33-year-old Seth Altman, who's suspected of injuring a deputy in Hall County, located southwest of Amarillo.

Although social media users expressed concern about the officer's well-being, many were either confused, annoyed or both about why the entire state should receive the alert.

"Pushing a 'Blue alert' through at 4:50 a.m. using the whole-state emergency alert system for a state as big as Texas is insane," pissed-off Texan @Kerry_Pro tweeted. "The county is hundreds of miles away. What the fuck do you want me to do about it at 5 a.m., 8 hours away in my pajamas?"
Other social media users even made memes to mock the alert.
Now that the entire state is aware of the situation in the Panhandle, residents should be on the lookout for Altman, who's "wanted for the involvement in the killing or serious injury of a law enforcement officer," according to Texas DPS.

Altman, a white male, is approximately 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and auburn hair and was last seen in Memphis, Texas. Authorities consider Altman to be armed and dangerous.

Even if you were lucky enough to have slept through this morning's blaring signal, consider yourself warned.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

