Pop-punk band Green Day plays in front of 'F—k Ted Cruz' backdrop during show in Germany

'Just so you know, the whole EU hates you too. And we think you're a massive pussy,' one concertgoer said as he tweeted a picture of the stage to the senator.

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 3:16 pm

click to enlarge The concert was part of the band's Hella Mega European tour, which also features Fall Out Boy and Weezer. - TWITTER / ANONOPSSE
Twitter / AnonOpsSE
The concert was part of the band's Hella Mega European tour, which also features Fall Out Boy and Weezer.
Pop-punk band Green Day performed in front of a screen reading "Fuck Ted Cruz" during a Thursday concert in the German capital of Berlin, according to tweets by people in attendance.

The blunt message aimed at Texas' junior senator comes as he and other Republican lawmakers continue to blame the mass shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School on, well, anything but lax controls on firearms.

The Berlin show was part of Green Day's European Hella Mega Tour, also featuring '90s-era rock bands Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Concertgoers including Twitter user Nick Berliner mocked Cruz on social media following the concert. He and others tagged the senator in their posts.

"@tedcruz this is from the last @GreenDay concert in Berlin," Berliner tweeted. "Just so you know, the whole EU hates you too. And we think you're a massive pussy."

An account owned by the hacking group Anonymous also joined in on the fun.
"Green Day had a subtle message last night..." the group tweeted. "Don't fuck @TedCruz literally though. That's gross."

Cruz has come under fire for his pro-firearms rhetoric in the weeks following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers were killed by a rampaging gunman. The senator even kept his speaking engagement at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting days later in Houston and delivered a fiery defense of gun rights.

During an interview in Uvalde days after the shooting, a British reporter asked Cruz why mass shootings so common in the United States, drawing an acidic rebuke from the senator.

"I'm sorry you think American exceptionalism is awful," Cruz replied, according to a report by the Guardian, a UK-based publication. "You've got your political agenda. God love you."

Cruz has received $442,000 from various pro-gun lobbyists — more than any U.S. lawmaker, according to the nonpartisan group Open Secret, which tracks political contributions.

The Green Day show isn't the first time a musical group has expressed negative feelings towards the controversial Texas senator. During a Rolling Stones concert last year in Dallas, frontman and rock legend Mick Jagger ridiculed Cruz for his now-infamous escape to Cancun during Winter Storm Uri, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Jagger introduced the band's new song "Living In A Ghost Town" as the band's "lockdown song, which Ted Cruz so enjoyed in Cancun."

According to the Chronicle, Cruz allegedly mistook Jagger's snide banter as a shoutout.

News Slideshows

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building
This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space
Bavarian Castle nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Burnet $2,550 per night The 14,000 square foot, Bavarian-inspired Falkenstein Castle in Burnet will let you live out a fantasy of European royalty in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to gorgeous architecture, the castle is furnished with over 100 works of art and other beautiful artifacts to admire, and the grounds has a 40,000 gallon koi pond with a waterfall where guests can hand-feed the fish.

15 beautiful Texas Airbnbs perfect for a weekend getaway, including some near San Antonio
A restored 1910 home owned by the head of San Antonio's W.E. Smith Baking Powder is for sale

A restored 1910 home owned by the head of San Antonio's W.E. Smith Baking Powder is for sale

Mother of 13-year-old shot by San Antonio police has other kids taken by child-welfare authorities

By Michael Karlis

The mother of the 13-year-old fatally shot by San Antonio police had her four other children taken into custody Tuesday by state child-welfare officials, her sister-in-law said.

San Antonio rents climb another 0.9% in May, marking their fifth consecutive month of increases

By Michael Karlis

The cost of renting an apartment inn San Antonio rose 0.9% in May, and 14.5% since last year, according to the report.

Historic San Antonio-area event venue the Don Strange Ranch listed for sale at $4.75 million

By Nina Rangel

Historic Texas Hill Country property Don Strange Ranch has hit the real estate market.

Citing suicide attempt, harassment, parents of trangender kids sue Texas to halt abuse investigations

By Sanford Nowlin

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly targeted transgender people as he seeks reelection this fall.

Bexar County will keep cooling centers open as intense heat blankets San Antonio

By Tommy Escobar

Heat indices may reach up to 106 this Sunday.

Bad Takes: Unpacking the GOP's absurd post-Uvalde rhetoric on gun ownership

By Kevin Sanchez

Gov. Greg Abbott approaches the memorial in front of Robb Elementary School as the gathered crowd boos.

Policing Issues, Kyle Rittenhouse: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

San Antonio rents climb another 0.9% in May, marking their fifth consecutive month of increases

By Michael Karlis

The cost of renting an apartment inn San Antonio rose 0.9% in May, and 14.5% since last year, according to the report.
