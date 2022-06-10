Pop-punk band Green Day plays in front of 'F—k Ted Cruz' backdrop during show in Germany

The blunt message aimed at Texas' junior senator comes as he and other Republican lawmakers continue to blame the mass shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School on, well, anything but lax controls on firearms.
The Berlin show was part of Green Day's European Hella Mega Tour, also featuring '90s-era rock bands Fall Out Boy and Weezer.
Concertgoers including Twitter user Nick Berliner mocked Cruz on social media following the concert. He and others tagged the senator in their posts.
"@tedcruz this is from the last @GreenDay concert in Berlin," Berliner tweeted. "Just so you know, the whole EU hates you too. And we think you're a massive pussy."
An account owned by the hacking group Anonymous also joined in on the fun.
"Green Day had a subtle message last night..." the group tweeted. "Don't fuck @TedCruz literally though. That's gross."
Cruz has come under fire for his pro-firearms rhetoric in the weeks following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers were killed by a rampaging gunman. The senator even kept his speaking engagement at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting days later in Houston and delivered a fiery defense of gun rights.
During an interview in Uvalde days after the shooting, a British reporter asked Cruz why mass shootings so common in the United States, drawing an acidic rebuke from the senator.
"I'm sorry you think American exceptionalism is awful," Cruz replied, according to a report by the Guardian, a UK-based publication. "You've got your political agenda. God love you."
Cruz has received $442,000 from various pro-gun lobbyists — more than any U.S. lawmaker, according to the nonpartisan group Open Secret, which tracks political contributions.
The Green Day show isn't the first time a musical group has expressed negative feelings towards the controversial Texas senator. During a Rolling Stones concert last year in Dallas, frontman and rock legend Mick Jagger ridiculed Cruz for his now-infamous escape to Cancun during Winter Storm Uri, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Jagger introduced the band's new song "Living In A Ghost Town" as the band's "lockdown song, which Ted Cruz so enjoyed in Cancun."
According to the Chronicle, Cruz allegedly mistook Jagger's snide banter as a shoutout.
