Pope blasts Texas AG Paxton's suit to shut down migrant-aiding Catholic charity

Pope Francis called Ken Paxton's attempt to close El Paso-based Annunciation House 'madness.'

By on Mon, May 20, 2024 at 1:59 pm

Pope blasts Texas AG Paxton's suit to shut down migrant-aiding Catholic charity
Shutterstock / Alessia Pierdomenico
In a rare TV interview, Pope Francis lambasted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempt to shut down an El Paso-based Catholic charity that assists migrants, even calling the state's legal action "madness."

Francis' comments came during Sunday's episode of CBS's 60 Minutes. During that interview, taped in April interview at the Vatican, journalist Norah O'Donnell asked the pontiff what his thoughts were on Texas' bid to shut down Annunciation House, the El Paso-based nonprofit.

"That is madness. Sheer madness. To close the border and leave them there, that is madness," Francis said. "The migrant has to be received. Thereafter you see how you are going to deal with him. Maybe you have to send him back, I don't know, but each case ought to be considered humanely, right?"
The Pope was referring to a suit filed earlier this year by Paxton's office seeking the closure of Annunciation House. The suit accuses the nonprofit of facilitating illegal entry to the United States, alien harboring, human smuggling and operating a stash house — all claims denied by officials with the charity.

Paxton, a Republican has aligned himself with anti-immigrant hardliner Donald Trump, who over the weekend said he'd consider the Texan as his attorney general pick if elected president.

As part of his suit against Annunciation House, Paxton demanded the group hand over medical and immigration documents related to migrants in its care.

However, Texas 205th District Court Judge Francisco X. Dominguez ruled in March that the charity didn't have to not have to turn over the information, CNN reported. The judge said the AG's request violated due process.

May 1, 2024

