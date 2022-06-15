Port San Antonio to build office tower, hundreds of millions of dollars in other new facilities

The former Air Force base is now home to more than 80 companies employing 16,000 workers.

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 8:09 am

click to enlarge A conceptual rendering of Port San Antonio's upcoming vertiport. - COURTESY IMAGE / PORT SAN ANTONIO
Courtesy Image / Port San Antonio
A conceptual rendering of Port San Antonio's upcoming vertiport.
Air Force base-turned-industrial park Port San Antonio will continue upgrading its campus with the addition of three new projects representing "hundreds of millions of dollars" in investment, its top official said Tuesday.

Construction is expected to start next year on facilities which will include a vertiport for planes and drones that take off and land vertically as well as a research complex that will include a simulated lunar terrain lab.

A multi-story office tower is also in the works — a first for the city's Southwest quadrant. That new building would house DeLorean Motor Co., a startup with long-shot plans to revamp the '80s car brand as an electric vehicle.

Port San Antonio President and CEO Jim Perschbach unveiled the proposed developments at a luncheon hosted by the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He said the additions will allow the former Kelly AFB to continue attracting companies in sectors such as cybersecurity, defense and robotics.

The 1,900-acre business park is now home to more than 80 companies employing 16,000 workers.

During a recent, multi-year building spree, Port San Antonio has added hundreds of thousands of square feet of new office and industrial facilities. In May, it also opened the $70 million Tech Port Center + Arena, bringing the South Side its first sizable concert and esports venue.

click to enlarge A conceptual rendering of future development along the Port’s main entrance at General Hudnell Dr. - COURTESY PHOTO / PORT SAN ANTONIO
Courtesy Photo / Port San Antonio
A conceptual rendering of future development along the Port’s main entrance at General Hudnell Dr.
