President Joe Biden visiting Texas next week for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act

Biden's visit comes as right-wing conspiracy theorists maintain that he's dead or dying.

By on Tue, Jul 23, 2024 at 2:17 pm

click to enlarge President Joe Biden will speak Monday at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library at the University of Texas at Austin. - Shutterstock / photosince
Shutterstock / photosince
President Joe Biden will speak Monday at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library at the University of Texas at Austin.
Despite right-wing conspiracy theorists speculating without proof that President Joe Biden is dead or incapacitated, he appears to be in good enough shape to visit to Texas next week.

Biden will visit the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library at the University of Texas at Austin on Monday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Civil Rights Act, according to the White House.

The president was initially scheduled to visit the Lone Star State on July 15. However, that trip was postponed by the assassination attempt on 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“We are honored that President Biden remains committed to joining us at the LBJ Library to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act,” Mark K. Updegrove, the president and CEO of the LBJ Foundation, said in a statement.

It is unclear whether Biden’s Texas visit will include a stop in Houston.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit the Bayou City this Thursday in response to Hurricane Beryl, which caused widespread and prolonged power outages. However, the White House scrapped that trip after Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Even so, Biden’s visit to the LBJ Library may put to rest rumors stirred up by right-wing provocateurs spreading online claims that he died, nearly died or is now in hospice. Those falsehoods picked up steam on social media after Biden opted to bow out of the presidential race over the weekend.

Among the most vocal supporters of the claim Biden is at death's door is conservative media personality Laura Loomer, who — citing unnamed sources — maintains the president suffered a stroke last week during a trip to Las Vegas.

“Joe Biden is dying and his staff are rapidly trying to delegate and transition power,” Loomer wrote. “Biden will likely die before January 2025. That’s how sick he is.”
Right-wing blogger Charlie Kirk, who has a history of spreading baseless conspiracy theories, is also promoting the claim. In a Monday tweet, he speculated that Biden was “dying or possibly dead already” due to a purported medical emergency.
No reputable news media or official sources have provided evidence to back up the claims by Loomer and Kirk.

Biden is scheduled to address the nation Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST on his decision to exit the presidential race.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

July 3, 2024

