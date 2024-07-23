President Joe Biden visiting Texas next week for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act

Biden will visit the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library at the University of Texas at Austin on Monday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Civil Rights Act, according to the White House.
The president was initially scheduled to visit the Lone Star State on July 15. However, that trip was postponed by the assassination attempt on 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
“We are honored that President Biden remains committed to joining us at the LBJ Library to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act,” Mark K. Updegrove, the president and CEO of the LBJ Foundation, said in a statement.
It is unclear whether Biden’s Texas visit will include a stop in Houston.
Biden was originally scheduled to visit the Bayou City this Thursday in response to Hurricane Beryl, which caused widespread and prolonged power outages. However, the White House scrapped that trip after Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Even so, Biden’s visit to the LBJ Library may put to rest rumors stirred up by right-wing provocateurs spreading online claims that he died, nearly died or is now in hospice. Those falsehoods picked up steam on social media after Biden opted to bow out of the presidential race over the weekend.
Among the most vocal supporters of the claim Biden is at death's door is conservative media personality Laura Loomer, who — citing unnamed sources — maintains the president suffered a stroke last week during a trip to Las Vegas.
“Joe Biden is dying and his staff are rapidly trying to delegate and transition power,” Loomer wrote. “Biden will likely die before January 2025. That’s how sick he is.”
Right-wing blogger Charlie Kirk, who has a history of spreading baseless conspiracy theories, is also promoting the claim. In a Monday tweet, he speculated that Biden was “dying or possibly dead already” due to a purported medical emergency.
🚨🚨🚨— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 23, 2024
If Biden does return by Wednesday, the press won’t be allowed to get too close to him. Biden’s staff have been keeping him isolated because he suffered a Transient ischemic attack (TIA) on top of his existing deteriorating condition and dementia and previous medical… https://t.co/ndKjKpJKto
No reputable news media or official sources have provided evidence to back up the claims by Loomer and Kirk.
Got a weird lead on a story that people should look into. I got a call from a source close to Las Vegas Metro. The official story was that Joe Biden's trip was cut short last week due to COVID. However, according to this source, US Secret Service informed LV Metro that there was…— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 22, 2024
Biden is scheduled to address the nation Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST on his decision to exit the presidential race.
