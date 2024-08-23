WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Prominent San Antonio attorney and wife dead in reported murder-suicide

Jerry V. Hernandez of JVH Law practiced personal injury law.

By on Fri, Aug 23, 2024 at 11:18 am

click to enlarge Jerry V. Hernandez, 61, practiced personal injury law, according to his online bio. - Courtesy Photo / JVH Law
Courtesy Photo / JVH Law
Jerry V. Hernandez, 61, practiced personal injury law, according to his online bio.
San Antonio attorney Jerry V. Hernandez and his wife Sonia were found dead Wednesday morning in what police are describing as a murder-suicide, News4SA reports.

Authorities found the bodies of the 61-year-old lawyer and his 52-year-old spouse at their home in the Shavano Park suburb, the TV station reports. Police were dispatched to the residence just before 8 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots, according to the Express-News.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Jerry Hernandez's death a homicide and that of Sonia Hernandez a suicide, according to News4SA.

Jerry Hernandez worked as a personal injury attorney for the entirety of his 32-year career, according to an online bio posted by his firm, JVH Law. S.A. Scene Magazine named the University of Texas and California Western School of Law graduate a Top Personal Injury Lawyer in 2017.

