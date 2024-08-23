Prominent San Antonio attorney and wife dead in reported murder-suicide

Authorities found the bodies of the 61-year-old lawyer and his 52-year-old spouse at their home in the Shavano Park suburb, the TV station reports. Police were dispatched to the residence just before 8 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots, according to the Express-News.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Jerry Hernandez's death a homicide and that of Sonia Hernandez a suicide, according to News4SA.
Jerry Hernandez worked as a personal injury attorney for the entirety of his 32-year career, according to an online bio posted by his firm, JVH Law. S.A. Scene Magazine named the University of Texas and California Western School of Law graduate a Top Personal Injury Lawyer in 2017.
