Protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse says he's going to Texas A&M. 'Bullshit,' says Texas A&M

“I’m going to be going there, and it’s going to be awesome,” said Rittenhouse, 19, whipping out a ball cap with the Aggies' emblem and placing it on his head.
Only Texas A&M said he's not. On Sunday, a university spokesperson told the Dallas Morning News that Rittenhouse hasn't been admitted "this summer or fall."
Kyle Rittenhouse announces he’s going to Texas A&M live on the @charliekirk11 show. pic.twitter.com/0vXZ7kw8zI— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 4, 2022
That's now two schools where Rittenhouse is an apparent no-show since a jury acquitted him late last year of multiple charges in the Kenosha, Wisconsin shootings.
While Rittenhouse claimed during trial testimony that he was "studying nursing" online at Arizona State University, the Phoenix New Times reported shortly after the acquittal that he was "not enrolled."
