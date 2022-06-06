Protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse says he's going to Texas A&M. 'Bullshit,' says Texas A&M

On Sunday, a university spokesperson told the Dallas Morning News that Rittenhouse hasn't been admitted 'this summer or fall.'

By on Mon, Jun 6, 2022 at 10:01 am

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIMORE
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skimore
Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.
During a radio talk show appearance last week, far-right celebrity Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people and wounded a third during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Wisconsin, proudly proclaimed he'll be attending Texas A&M.

“I’m going to be going there, and it’s going to be awesome,” said Rittenhouse, 19, whipping out a ball cap with the Aggies' emblem and placing it on his head.
Only Texas A&M said he's not. On Sunday, a university spokesperson told the Dallas Morning News that Rittenhouse hasn't been admitted "this summer or fall."

That's now two schools where Rittenhouse is an apparent no-show since a jury acquitted him late last year of multiple charges in the Kenosha, Wisconsin shootings.

While Rittenhouse claimed during trial testimony that he was "studying nursing" online at Arizona State University, the Phoenix New Times reported shortly after the acquittal that he was "not enrolled."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics
Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday
This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat
Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

News Slideshows

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics
Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday
This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat
Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

News Slideshows

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics
Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday
This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat
Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

Trending

Report: Uvalde police 'coordinating' with bikers to keep media from covering school shooting funeral

By Sanford Nowlin

Bikers coordinated with police to play interference with members of the press in Uvalde, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Witness says San Antonio police didn't offer immediate medical aid to 13-year-old shot on Friday

By Michael Karlis

A responding fired his weapon after the teenager allegedly T-boned another officer's cruiser.

Man in viral video tells Uvalde cops his granddaughter is dead because they wouldn't act

By Michael Karlis

The man in the now-viral video confronts police at a memorial to victims of the school shooting.

Trained dogs sniff out COVID-19 as well as lab tests do

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

A dog sniffs out sweat samples from symptomatic COVID-19 positive individuals as part of a study.

Also in News

Elon Musk's Boring Co. wants tunnels linking San Antonio and Austin, according to leaked emails

By Michael Karlis

Elon Musk's Boring Co. has announced plans to transport passengers from San Antonio's airport to downtown in Teslas. Now, leaked emails show that plan could be part of a larger regional tunnel system.

Witness says San Antonio police didn't offer immediate medical aid to 13-year-old shot on Friday

By Michael Karlis

A responding fired his weapon after the teenager allegedly T-boned another officer's cruiser.

At first meeting since massacre, Uvalde school board takes no action on police chief

By Zach Despart, The Texas Tribune

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board met on Friday and took no action on district police Chief Pete Arredondo, who was in charge of the response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Trained dogs sniff out COVID-19 as well as lab tests do

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

A dog sniffs out sweat samples from symptomatic COVID-19 positive individuals as part of a study.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us