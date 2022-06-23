Queer Eye star Bobby Berk and Lowe's will help San Antonio charity with $100,000 in repairs

A San Antonio facility run by Ronald McDonald House Charities will get a $100,000 makeover led to Queer Eye star Bobby Berk, according to the Lowe's chain, whose charitable arm selected the site as one of its 2022 projects.
The grant will spruce up Ronald McDonald House's property in the Medical Center, which was damaged during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. The charity's Sid Katz House provides free meals and housing for families with children receiving medical care.
"Supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities' San Antonio team that keeps families and children together during tough times, that's what community impact — and Lowe's Hometowns — is all about," Berk said in a news release.
The reality-show star is tackling the renovation after wrapping up a season of Queer Eye in Austin.
The Sid Katz House grant is part of a 5-year, $100 million investment from home improvement chain Lowe's for projects in 40 states and the District of Columbia.
