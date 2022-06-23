Queer Eye star Bobby Berk and Lowe's will help San Antonio charity with $100,000 in repairs

The renovations will fix up damages done to one of Ronald McDonald House Charities' local homes during Winter Storm Uri.

By on Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 4:00 pm

click to enlarge Queer Eye star Bobby Berk lends his stylistic touch to a flower arrangement. - INSTAGRAM / BOBBY BERK
Instagram / Bobby Berk
Queer Eye star Bobby Berk lends his stylistic touch to a flower arrangement.

A San Antonio facility run by Ronald McDonald House Charities will get a $100,000 makeover led to Queer Eye star Bobby Berk, according to the Lowe's chain, whose charitable arm selected the site as one of its 2022 projects.

The grant will spruce up Ronald McDonald House's property in the Medical Center, which was damaged during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. The charity's Sid Katz House provides free meals and housing for families with children receiving medical care.

"Supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities' San Antonio team that keeps families and children together during tough times, that's what community impact — and Lowe's Hometowns — is all about,"  Berk said in a news release.

The reality-show star is tackling the renovation after wrapping up a season of Queer Eye in Austin.

click to enlarge The grant is part of a 5-year, $100 million investment from Lowe's to community improvement projects across the nation. - COURTESY OF LOWES
Courtesy of Lowes
The grant is part of a 5-year, $100 million investment from Lowe's to community improvement projects across the nation.
Renovations and repairs to the property's three outdoor areas and exterior entranceway are expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The Sid Katz House grant is part of a 5-year, $100 million investment from home improvement chain Lowe's for projects in 40 states and the District of Columbia.

