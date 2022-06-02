Report: Uvalde police 'coordinating' with bikers to keep media from covering school shooting funeral

Bikers physically obstructed cameras, followed reporters and threatened to have them arrested, according to one account.

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 5:46 pm

click to enlarge Bikers coordinated with police to play interference with members of the press in Uvalde, the Houston Chronicle reports. - TWITTER / @JULIANGI11
Twitter / @JulianGi11
Bikers coordinated with police to play interference with members of the press in Uvalde, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bikers who claimed to be working with the Uvalde police threatened to arrest journalists trying to cover the funeral for a victim's of last week's Robb Elementary School shooting, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Police and bikers told members of the press covering the Thursday ceremony outside Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary that they would be arrested for stepping outside of designated areas, according to the Chronicle. Even though members of the media were covering the memorial from a distance, bikers physically obstructed cameras and followed reporters, the paper also reports.

In the piece, Chronicle reporter Julian Gill characterized the scene as a reflection of the "community’s exhaustion from a barrage of media attention" since a shooter last week took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Even so, in a tweet, Gill appeared to vent his own frustration, saying he was "trying to be respectful with everyone's fresh grief." He added: "Police still thought it was necessary to coordinate with bikers to order reporters to 'stay on the sidewalk' and physically obstruct cameras. Really?"
In a second tweet, Gill accused the Uvalde police of "clearly coordinating" the activity: "The cops huddled with them, directed them where to go and had friendly conversation."
One bike club member, who declined to give her name, told the Chronicle she was part of a group called Guardians of the Children that was working with Uvalde police. The paper also identified other clubs including Thin Blue Line LEMC and Marines MC whose members attempted to corral the press.

The reported coordination of Uvalde police with the biker groups comes after CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz shared video Wednesday of law enforcement officials there threatening to charge members of the media with trespassing if they didn't leave the school district headquarters.

“Just so that you know, Uvalde PD is en route, and once they get here, they will start issuing criminal tresspasses for the property," one of the officers says in the clip.

Uvalde law enforcement officials have drawn scrutiny for their handling of last week's school shooting, the deadliest in state history.

During the bloodshed, parents accused officers of waiting outside the school instead of breaching the building to stop the perpetrator. After local and state officials gave contradictory statements about how police responded to the attack, the U.S. Justice Department announced it will conduct a review.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

An 1891 home with fairy tale vibes in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood is on the market

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail
A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market

A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market
A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

News Slideshows

An 1891 home with fairy tale vibes in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood is on the market

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail
A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market

A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market
A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

News Slideshows

An 1891 home with fairy tale vibes in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood is on the market

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail
A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market

A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market
A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

Trending

Two downtown San Antonio hotels in legal battle over damage caused by 'smoke and odors'

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s Indigo Hotel has filed suit against the swanky new Thompson San Antonio-Riverwalk.

San Antonio FBI office is looking to hire K-12 teachers as special agents

By Michael Karlis

Successful applicants can expect a salary of $78,000 to $153,000, according to the FBI.

Witnesses 'not cooperating' with San Antonio police investigation of 14-year-old boy's shooting death

By Michael Karlis

Police are investigating a suspected home invasion in which a teen was shot and killed.

Investors bought nearly half of the homes for sale in Bexar County last year, according to report

By Michael Karlis

Institutional investors weren't just buying lots of homes in the San Antonio area. Texas had the highest statewide total for such sales last year.

Also in News

Abbott draws swift rebuke after calling for 'legislative committees' to study Uvalde school shooting

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott has drawn condemnation from Democrats and one teacher's union for his letter asking lawmakers to convene legislative committees.

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law limiting content moderation by social media companies

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

The two industry trade groups that represent companies such as Google and Twitter sued to block the law last fall.

Assclown Alert: Spreading unfounded hate after the Uvalde shooting with Rep. Paul Gosar

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Spreading unfounded hate after the Uvalde shooting with Rep. Paul Gosar

Texas ranks 34th among states in gun-safety laws, lacks 'foundational' rules, study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Get Abbott poses with a weapon during a gun-store photo op.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us