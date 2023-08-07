Report: White House could be eyeing San Antonio's Nirenberg for role

click to enlarge
Sanford Nowlin
Mayor Ron Nirenberg hugs his family after he wins his fourth and final term as San Antonio mayor.
Could San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg be following predecessors Julián Castro and Henry Cisneros to Washington?
A new Express-News article
posits that Nirenberg's recent high profile suggests the Biden administration is testing him as a possible appointee. If Nirenberg were to make that jump, he'd be the third Alamo City mayor to do so — Castro and Cisneros each served as housing secretaries under Democratic presidents.
Speculation is swirling among some SA political observers after Nirenberg took part in President Joe Biden's recent announcement
of federal measures to protect communities from rising temperatures, the Express-News
reports.
That same week, the mayor also appeared on a pair of national political roundup shows.
The daily points to other hints Nirenberg has landed on the White House radar. For example, the mayor served as a keynote speaker at a Transportation Department summit in June, and he and wife Erika Prosper attended Biden's state dinner for South Korea's president this spring.
Not surprisingly, Nirenberg told Express-News
his focus isn't on a federal appointment but on his current and final term as mayor, which expires in 2025.
"This really is about making sure we're telling the San Antonio story and the good work we're doing," he said.
Spoken like a consummate politician, of course.
