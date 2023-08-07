LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Report: White House could be eyeing San Antonio's Nirenberg for role

Some political observers speculate the mayor could follow predecessors Julián Castro and Henry Cisneros to Washington.

By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 10:54 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mayor Ron Nirenberg hugs his family after he wins his fourth and final term as San Antonio mayor. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Mayor Ron Nirenberg hugs his family after he wins his fourth and final term as San Antonio mayor.
Could San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg be following predecessors Julián Castro and Henry Cisneros to Washington?

A new Express-News article posits that Nirenberg's recent high profile suggests the Biden administration is testing him as a possible appointee. If Nirenberg were to make that jump, he'd be the third Alamo City mayor to do so — Castro and Cisneros each served as housing secretaries under Democratic presidents.

Speculation is swirling among some SA political observers after Nirenberg took part in President Joe Biden's recent announcement of federal measures to protect communities from rising temperatures, the Express-News reports. That same week, the mayor also appeared on a pair of national political roundup shows.

The daily points to other hints Nirenberg has landed on the White House radar. For example, the mayor served as a keynote speaker at a Transportation Department summit in June, and he and wife Erika Prosper attended Biden's state dinner for South Korea's president this spring.

Not surprisingly, Nirenberg told Express-News his focus isn't on a federal appointment but on his current and final term as mayor, which expires in 2025.

"This really is about making sure we're telling the San Antonio story and the good work we're doing," he said.

Spoken like a consummate politician, of course.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Northside ISD calls on retired teachers to fill dozens of teacher vacancies

By Brandon Rodriguez

Students walk to class inside an NISD school.

God's Army gathers in Fort Worth

By Steven Monacelli, The Texas Tribune

Members of a church congregation raise their arms to the sky.

Owner of San Antonio's Moses Rose's agrees to sale, making way for Alamo project

By Sanford Nowlin

Bar owner Vince Cantu has finally agreed to sell his bar to make way for the proposed Alamo Visitors Center.

Moses Rose's Paul Reubens: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Reubens famously filmed part of Pee-wee's Big Adventure in San Antonio.

Also in News

Eagle Pass residents sour on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Migrants find their way across the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass on July 28, navigating concertina wire and the floating barrier that Texas recently installed.

God's Army gathers in Fort Worth

By Steven Monacelli, The Texas Tribune

Members of a church congregation raise their arms to the sky.

Texas WIC program celebrates National Breastfeeding Month with free support and resources

By Nina Rangel

WIC offers a free 24/7 lactation support hotline, breastfeeding peer counselors, lactation consultants, and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes to all Texas moms.

Judge’s order exempts Texas women with complicated pregnancies from state abortion ban

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Amanda Zurawski, Molly Duane and Ashley Brandt look on as Samantha Casiano addresses the press following the first day of testimony for Zurawski v. State of Texas in Austin on July 19.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us