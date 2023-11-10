Republican lawmakers say the border is dangerous. FBI stats show that's bullshit.

For example, when unveiling his Operation Lone Star border crackdown in June 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott claimed border crossers had unleashed "carnage" in South Texas and that "people are being threatened on a daily basis with guns."
And during a GOP-led border hearing in the U.S. House earlier this year, Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs railed against the "dangerous" border region: "Drugs pour across, international terrorists, criminal gang members, people from all over the world."
But FBI crime statistics collected this week by U.S. Henry Cuellar — a South Texas Democrat whose district includes San Antonio — shows that communities along the U.S.-Mexico border are safer than most other U.S. cities, and when it comes to murder rates, safer than the national average.
The murder rate in Cuellar's hometown of Laredo is just 4.76 per 100,000 residents, according to the FBI's Uniform Crime Report. Compare that to the 72 murders per 100,000 reported in New Orleans, the 40 per 100,000 in Cleveland, the 19 per 100,000 in Houston and the 15.69 per 100,000 in San Antonio.
Other Texas border cities had similarly low murder rates per 100,000 residents: Brownsville at 2.12, El Paso at 3.24 and McAllen at 3.44.
In 2022, the national murder rate was 6.3 per 100,000 people, according to the FBI.
