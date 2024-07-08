River City Cluster of Dog Shows coming to San Antonio this weekend

The River City Cluster of Dog Shows will take over the Freeman Coliseum July 12-14 with a series of canine competitions.
Exhibitors and competitors from around the world will converge on the Alamo City to determine which doggos have the pedigree, grooming and discipline to take home the blue ribbon in categories including Hound Group, Toy Group, Sporting Group and Best in Show.
This event is hosted by Bexar County Kennel Club. Admission to the show is free, but parking will set fanciers back 15 bones.
It's anyone's guess which canine will win. However, those who believe in the gospel of the mockumentary Best in Show know "God loves a terrier."
