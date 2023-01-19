Rolling blackouts hit part of San Antonio area as CPS Energy makes infrastructure improvements

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / ERCOT
CPS Energy said it's upgrading infrastructure to improve electric service to a rapidly growing area.
If you're in Northwest Bexar County and experience power outages today, don’t panic. The Texas power grid didn’t fail again.
Instead, the planned outages are part of infrastructure upgrades CPS Energy is undertaking to improve service to the rapidly growing area, according to a press release
from the city-owned utility.
Thursday's intermittent outages will primarily affect Cross Mountain, an unincorporated community just north of Grey Forest and Helotes in far Northwest Bexar County. The rolling blackouts began at 9 a.m. and should wrap up around 2 p.m., according to CPS Energy. About 200 homes and businesses in the shadows of the Texas Hill Country will be affected.
Cross Mountain has expanded quickly over the past few years, growing three times faster than the city of San Antonio and adding about 80 new homes annually, according to the Express-News
, citing Census Bureau data.
CPS Energy crews will be working along Cross Mountain Trail and Scenic Loop Road, and drivers should expect lane closures at the intersection of the two roads throughout the day.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter