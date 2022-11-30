Same-sex marriage bill passes U.S. Senate over objections of Texas' Ted Cruz and John Cornyn

Constitutional law experts dispute the claim by Texas' two senators that the bill would invite lawsuits against religious groups.

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 10:19 am

click to enlarge U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both voted against codifying marriage equality. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both voted against codifying marriage equality.
U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas both voted against a bipartisan bill providing federal protection for same-sex and interracial marriages.

The Respect for Marriage Act, which the Senate passed Tuesday on a 61-36 vote, would require states to recognize all legally performed marriages and would scrap the obsolete Defense of Marriage Act, which stipulates that only marriages between a man and a woman qualify for federal benefits.

Twelve of Cornyn's and Cruz's Republican colleagues voted for the legislation, which had the support of all Senate Democrats.

The Democrat-led U.S. House passed a version of the Respect for Marriage Act in a bipartisan vote this summer. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill once the House votes to approve Senate amendments.

Democrats introduced the act as a safeguard against the conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court overturning 2015's Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which guaranteed the right to same-sex marriage nationwide.

During debate over the measure, Cruz and Cornyn both argued that it infringes on religious liberty, inviting a flood lawsuits against religious groups for their opposition to same-sex marriage.

However, that reading isn't shared by constitutional law experts, who told the Associated Press that nothing in the legislation makes it possible for people to sue religious groups over their stance on marriage.

Indeed, the bill included multiple concessions for religious groups, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — a past opponent of same-sex marriage proposals — supported its passage.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's real estate market continues to descend into correction territory

By Michael Karlis

The number of homes with price cuts jumped by nearly 6%, according to a new analysis.

Trial of former Border Patrol agent, alleged serial killer starts Monday in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Juan David Ortiz is accused of slaying four women while working as a supervisory intelligence officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Laredo.

18 residents apply to fill San Antonio City Council seat left open by Clayton Perry

By Michael Karlis

18 residents apply to fill San Antonio City Council seat left open by Clayton Perry

Beto O’Rourke returned $1 million check from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Sam Bankman-Fried speaks during the Bitcoin 2021 conference.

Also in News

Out of Reach: Why San Antonio can't get a grip on its affordable housing crisis

By Richard Webner

The Cattleman Square Lofts development would be one of downtown’s few affordable housing projects once it’s completed.

Assclown Alert: Declaring 'invasions' and taking them back with Gov. Greg Abbott

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Declaring 'invasions' and taking them back with Gov. Greg Abbott

San Antonio's real estate market continues to descend into correction territory

By Michael Karlis

The number of homes with price cuts jumped by nearly 6%, according to a new analysis.

18 residents apply to fill San Antonio City Council seat left open by Clayton Perry

By Michael Karlis

18 residents apply to fill San Antonio City Council seat left open by Clayton Perry
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us