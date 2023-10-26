San Antonio airport adds daily flights to Burbank, California

In addition to the new service to Southern California, Southwest Airlines will also increase service to Baltimore, Orlando and Phoenix, according to airport officials.

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge A Southwest Airlines 737-700 lands at an airport. - Shutterstock / lorenzatx
Shutterstock / lorenzatx
A Southwest Airlines 737-700 lands at an airport.
San Antonio International Airport has added Burbank, California, to its list of nonstop destinations, city officials said Thursday.

Southwest Airlines will begin the service June 4 of next year. The daily, year-round flights to Hollywood Burbank Airport, will be the Alamo City's 45th nonstop destination.

“We have more options than ever before to take trips to fun and attractive locations — such as the Los Angeles region,” Sam Antonio Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said in a statement.

Burbank sits adjacent to popular tourist destinations including Universal Studios Hollywood, Warner Brothers Studios and an array of animation production houses.

In addition to the new Burbank service, Southwest Airlines will also increase service to Baltimore, Orlando and Phoenix, according to airport officials. What's more, the low-cost carrier will bring back daily service to Cancun and weekend service to Albuquerque next summer.

